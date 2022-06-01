Heading 3

Aamir Khan's love-filled pics with Ira

 Ranpreet Kaur

JUNE 01, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist was seen turning into a makeup artist for Ira and the latter was seen flaunting it with pride

Aamir turns makeup artist

During the Christmas celebrations, Aamir was seen twinning with Ira’s boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in the checkered outfit as they celebrated the festival

Christmas celebrations

This cute pic from Ira’s childhood days will melt your heart. They do make for a cute father-daughter duo, isn’t it

Blast from the past

Ira and Aamir were seen stepping out for Christmas celebrations together and they made for a stylish father and daughter duo

Stylish father-daughter duo

Aamir and Ira were all smiles as they made for the perfect couch buddies

Couch buddies

Ira was seen holding on to her daddy dearest in this beautiful pic

Holding on to daddy

Aamir was seen kissing his daughter in this love filled pic and it spoke volumes about a father’s unconditional love

Kiss of love

Ira and Aamir are perfect selfie posers and this pic is proof. Sharing the pic, Ira called Aamir as ‘the coolest dad ever’

Selfie with coolest dad

Ira gave a glimpse of her birthday celebrations lately on social media wherein she had shared a pic of herself cutting the cake with Aamir, mother Reena Dutta and Azad Rao Khan

Birthday celebrations with family

Ira shared a beautiful selfie with Aamir from the Christmas celebrations wherein the actor was exuding charm in his turtle neck t-shirt

The perfect selfie

