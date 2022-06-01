Heading 3
Aamir Khan's love-filled pics with Ira
Ranpreet Kaur
JUNE 01, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Ira Khan Instagram
Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist was seen turning into a makeup artist for Ira and the latter was seen flaunting it with pride
Aamir turns makeup artist
Image: Ira Khan Instagram
During the Christmas celebrations, Aamir was seen twinning with Ira’s boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in the checkered outfit as they celebrated the festival
Christmas celebrations
Image: Ira Khan Instagram
This cute pic from Ira’s childhood days will melt your heart. They do make for a cute father-daughter duo, isn’t it
Blast from the past
Image: Ira Khan Instagram
Ira and Aamir were seen stepping out for Christmas celebrations together and they made for a stylish father and daughter duo
Stylish father-daughter duo
Image: Ira Khan Instagram
Aamir and Ira were all smiles as they made for the perfect couch buddies
Couch buddies
Image: Ira Khan Instagram
Ira was seen holding on to her daddy dearest in this beautiful pic
Holding on to daddy
Image: Ira Khan Instagram
Aamir was seen kissing his daughter in this love filled pic and it spoke volumes about a father’s unconditional love
Kiss of love
Image: Ira Khan Instagram
Ira and Aamir are perfect selfie posers and this pic is proof. Sharing the pic, Ira called Aamir as ‘the coolest dad ever’
Selfie with coolest dad
Image: Ira Khan Instagram
Ira gave a glimpse of her birthday celebrations lately on social media wherein she had shared a pic of herself cutting the cake with Aamir, mother Reena Dutta and Azad Rao Khan
Birthday celebrations with family
Image: Ira Khan Instagram
Ira shared a beautiful selfie with Aamir from the Christmas celebrations wherein the actor was exuding charm in his turtle neck t-shirt
The perfect selfie
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT:Tushar Kalia’s love for huskies