Aamir is a loving father, here’s proof!

Prerna Verma

AUGUST 04, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Pinkvilla

Aamir loves his son Azad and there is no denying this fact. He can be seen wearing dhoti pants and a kurta and walks with his son

Casual outing with son Azad

Image: Pinkvilla

Aamir Khan makes sure to spend quality time with all his kids and here he is seen stepping out of a theatre after watching a film with Ira

Movie date with daughter

Image: Pinkvilla

Aamir Khan holds the hands of his youngest son Azad as he walks out of the airport

The protective father

Image: Pinkvilla

Aamir Khan is all smiles as he poses with his daughter for the paps

The smiling father-daughter duo

Image: Aamir Khan Productions Instagram

Mango eating session with son

Who doesn’t love mangoes? Well, Aamir and his son Azad definitely love it and this picture of them relishing a mango is so adorable

Image: Ira Khan Instagram

Aamir made sure that he took out time to be present for Ira’s birthday party along with his son Azad

Daughter’s birthday celebration

Image: Ira Khan Instagram

Look at so much fun Aamir Khan is having with his daughter Ira and this goofy picture is proof

The adorable father-daughter duo

Image: Ira Khan Instagram

Aamir was always a caring father and this picture of Ira’s childhood is proof

Childhood memories

Image: Ira Khan Instagram

Who does not love attention from their dad? Well, Ira is loving all the love and attention in this picture from Aamir

Daddy’s little girl

Image: Pinkvilla

Aamir loves all three kids equally and is often spotted spending quality time with all of them. In this picture, we can see him coming out of the airport with his son and daughter

The loving daddy

