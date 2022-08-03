Heading 3
Aamir is a loving father, here’s proof!
AUGUST 04, 2022
Image: Pinkvilla
Aamir loves his son Azad and there is no denying this fact. He can be seen wearing dhoti pants and a kurta and walks with his son
Casual outing with son Azad
Image: Pinkvilla
Aamir Khan makes sure to spend quality time with all his kids and here he is seen stepping out of a theatre after watching a film with Ira
Movie date with daughter
Image: Pinkvilla
Aamir Khan holds the hands of his youngest son Azad as he walks out of the airport
The protective father
Image: Pinkvilla
Aamir Khan is all smiles as he poses with his daughter for the paps
The smiling father-daughter duo
Image: Aamir Khan Productions Instagram
Mango eating session with son
Who doesn’t love mangoes? Well, Aamir and his son Azad definitely love it and this picture of them relishing a mango is so adorable
Image: Ira Khan Instagram
Aamir made sure that he took out time to be present for Ira’s birthday party along with his son Azad
Daughter’s birthday celebration
Image: Ira Khan Instagram
Look at so much fun Aamir Khan is having with his daughter Ira and this goofy picture is proof
The adorable father-daughter duo
Image: Ira Khan Instagram
Aamir was always a caring father and this picture of Ira’s childhood is proof
Childhood memories
Image: Ira Khan Instagram
Who does not love attention from their dad? Well, Ira is loving all the love and attention in this picture from Aamir
Daddy’s little girl
Image: Pinkvilla
Aamir loves all three kids equally and is often spotted spending quality time with all of them. In this picture, we can see him coming out of the airport with his son and daughter
The loving daddy
