Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
03 OCTOBER, 2023
Aanand L Rai set to launch two new faces
Known for curating stories from the heartlands of India, Aanand L Rai is considered one of the best filmmakers in the Hindi cinema right now
Aanand L Rai
Image: Aanand L Rai's Instagram
The filmmaker has a rich filmography of films like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Zero, Manmarziyaan, Haseen Dillruba, Newton, Mukkabaaz and many others
Filmography
Video: Colour Yellow Productions' Instagram
Aanand L Rai is set to introduce two promising newcomers into the world of movies with his upcoming production venture
Video: Colour Yellow Productions' Instagram
Newcomers
The celebrated filmmaker recently took to social media to announce two fresh talents, Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava as the lead in his new film
Video: Colour Yellow Productions' Instagram
Fresh Talents
Reportedly, the film is titled Nakhrewali. The movie is said to be a quirky drama and will see the debutants romantically paired opposite each other
The Film
Image: Pragati Srivastava's Instagram
The Direction
Video: Colour Yellow Productions' Instagram
Rahul Shanklya, who has assisted Aanand on his movies like the Tanu Weds Manu series, Raanjhanaa, and Zero, has been handed over the responsibility of directing this project
Previous Work
Image: Aanand L Rai's Instagram
Rahul has previously directed 2018’s comedy-drama, Meri Nimmo, which is about an eight-year-old boy who falls in love with a 24-year-old woman
About the leads
Image: Colour Yellow Productions' Instagram
Ansh Duggal is a rising star in the modeling world and has already walked the ramp for renowned designer Manish Malhotra, while Pragati Srivastava has previously acted in several Telugu movies
An official announcement on the same is reported to be made on October 18th
Announcement
Image: Ansh Duggal's Instagram
Aanand L Rai is gearing up to kick off his next directorial, Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush, around November-December
Aanand L Rai's next
Video: Colour Yellow Productions' Instagram
