Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

03 OCTOBER, 2023

Aanand L Rai set to launch two new faces

Known for curating stories from the heartlands of India, Aanand L Rai is considered one of the best filmmakers in the Hindi cinema right now

Aanand L Rai

Image: Aanand L Rai's Instagram 

The filmmaker has a rich filmography of films like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Zero, Manmarziyaan, Haseen Dillruba, Newton, Mukkabaaz and many others

Filmography

Video: Colour Yellow Productions' Instagram 

Aanand L Rai is set to introduce two promising newcomers into the world of movies with his upcoming production venture

Video: Colour Yellow Productions' Instagram

Newcomers

The celebrated filmmaker recently took to social media to announce two fresh talents, Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava as the lead in his new film

Video: Colour Yellow Productions' Instagram

Fresh Talents

Reportedly, the film is titled Nakhrewali. The movie is said to be a quirky drama and will see the debutants romantically paired opposite each other

The Film

Image: Pragati Srivastava's Instagram

The Direction

Video: Colour Yellow Productions' Instagram

Rahul Shanklya, who has assisted Aanand on his movies like the Tanu Weds Manu series, Raanjhanaa, and Zero, has been handed over the responsibility of directing this project

Previous Work

Image: Aanand L Rai's Instagram

Rahul has previously directed 2018’s comedy-drama, Meri Nimmo, which is about an eight-year-old boy who falls in love with a 24-year-old woman

About the leads

Image: Colour Yellow Productions' Instagram

Ansh Duggal is a rising star in the modeling world and has already walked the ramp for renowned designer Manish Malhotra, while Pragati Srivastava has previously acted in several Telugu movies

An official announcement on the same is reported to be made on October 18th

Announcement

Image: Ansh Duggal's Instagram

Aanand L Rai is gearing up to kick off his next directorial, Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush, around November-December

Aanand L Rai's next

Video: Colour Yellow Productions' Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here