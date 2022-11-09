Aaron Carter: Life in photosSurabhi RedkarNOV 09, 2022ENTERTAINMENTImage: Getty ImagesGrammys AppearanceAaron Carter made his appearance at the Grammys red carpet early on when he was a child star and this photo is one of his earliest appearances at the eventImage: Getty ImagesThe RockAaron posed for an iconic snap when he ran into Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock at the14th Annual Kids' Choice Awards in 2001Image: Getty ImagesCarter BoysThis sweet photo of Aaron with his older brother Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys is from the 2000 Billboard Music AwardsImage: Getty ImagesHilary DuffThis sweet throwback photo of the late singer with his ex-girlfriend Hilary Duff is from the premiere of The Lizzie McGuire MovieImage: Getty ImagesHalloween ThrowbackAaron attend the 9th Annual Dream Halloween Los Angeles benefit in 2002 and was seen posing alongside Jamie Lee Curtis for this iconic photoImage: Getty ImagesThis photo of Aaron Carter is from his Aaron Carter Summer Tour 2002 at Jones Beach where the singer belted out his early hitsSummer TourImage: Getty ImagesAwards PerformanceThis photo of Aaron and his brother Nick Carter is special since it captures their performance from the Teen Choice Awards 2001Image: Getty ImagesCarter SiblingsThis sweet photo of Aaron Carter with his sisters Bobbie Jean Carter and Angel Carter is special as it captures their sweet bondMother-Son DuoAaron walked the red carpet for an event celebrating the the100th Episode of the reality show Marriage Boot Camp with his mom Jane CarterImage: Getty ImagesImage: Getty ImagesAaron's 2012 ConcertIn 2012, Aaron Carter performed at the Gramercy Theatre and this photo captures the singer in the middle of his performanceTHANKS FOR READING NEXT: CFDA Awards Best celebrity looksClick Here