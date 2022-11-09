Heading 3

Aaron Carter:
Life in photos

Surabhi Redkar

NOV 09, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Grammys Appearance

Aaron Carter made his appearance at the Grammys red carpet early on when he was a child star and this photo is one of his earliest appearances at the event

Image: Getty Images

The Rock

Aaron posed for an iconic snap when he ran into Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock at the14th Annual Kids' Choice Awards in 2001

Image: Getty Images

Carter Boys

This sweet photo of Aaron with his older brother Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys is from the 2000 Billboard Music Awards

Image: Getty Images

Hilary Duff

This sweet throwback photo of the late singer with his ex-girlfriend Hilary Duff is from the premiere of The Lizzie McGuire Movie

Image: Getty Images

Halloween Throwback

Aaron attend the 9th Annual Dream Halloween Los Angeles benefit in 2002 and was seen posing alongside Jamie Lee Curtis for this iconic photo

Image: Getty Images

This photo of Aaron Carter is from his Aaron Carter Summer Tour 2002 at Jones Beach where the singer belted out his early hits

Summer Tour

Image: Getty Images

Awards Performance

This photo of Aaron and his brother Nick Carter is special since it captures their performance from the Teen Choice Awards 2001

Image: Getty Images

Carter Siblings

This sweet photo of Aaron Carter with his sisters Bobbie Jean Carter and Angel Carter is special as it captures their sweet bond

Mother-Son Duo

Aaron walked the red carpet for an event celebrating the the100th Episode of the reality show Marriage Boot Camp with his mom Jane Carter

Image: Getty Images

Image: Getty Images

Aaron's 2012 Concert

In 2012, Aaron Carter performed at the Gramercy Theatre and this photo captures the singer in the middle of his performance

