Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

MAY  03, 2024

Aavesham Worldwide Box Office Report

Recently released Malayalam movie, Aavesham continues its golden run at the box office 

Aavesham 

The movie stars Fahadh Faasil as Ranga. He is re-introduced in the movie with his cheeky character 

 Star Cast 

 First Week 

Released on April 12 in theaters, the movie collected an impressive Rs. 36 Crore at the Indian box office in its first week of 8 days 

Aavesham collects another Rs. 30 Crore in India during its second week 

Second Week 

The movie showed its stronghold in the third week as well and collected a sum of Rs. 22.75 Crore 

 Third Week

Till the end of its third week, Aavesham has collected Rs. 89 Crore at the Indian box office 

 Total India Collection 

Aavesham has collected Rs. 67 crore in Kerala so far. It is likely to end it's run at Rs. 80 crore in the state 

 Kerala Box Office 

Global Box office 

Internationally, the Fahadh Faasil starrer has grossed Rs. 50 crore (USD 6 million), adding to a worldwide gross of Rs. 139 crore approx. 

 100-Crore-Club 

Aavesham is the 7th 100-crore film from Malayalam cinema. Interestingly, four of them were released this year 

The Fahadh Faasil starrer is a blockbuster. The movie is likely to end its golden run at the box office with Rs. 150 Crore worldwide 

Lifetime Expectations 

