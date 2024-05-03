Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
MAY 03, 2024
Aavesham Worldwide Box Office Report
Recently released Malayalam movie, Aavesham continues its golden run at the box office
Aavesham
The movie stars Fahadh Faasil as Ranga. He is re-introduced in the movie with his cheeky character
Star Cast
First Week
Released on April 12 in theaters, the movie collected an impressive Rs. 36 Crore at the Indian box office in its first week of 8 days
Aavesham collects another Rs. 30 Crore in India during its second week
Second Week
The movie showed its stronghold in the third week as well and collected a sum of Rs. 22.75 Crore
Third Week
Till the end of its third week, Aavesham has collected Rs. 89 Crore at the Indian box office
Total India Collection
Aavesham has collected Rs. 67 crore in Kerala so far. It is likely to end it's run at Rs. 80 crore in the state
Kerala Box Office
Global Box office
Internationally, the Fahadh Faasil starrer has grossed Rs. 50 crore (USD 6 million), adding to a worldwide gross of Rs. 139 crore approx.
100-Crore-Club
Aavesham is the 7th 100-crore film from Malayalam cinema. Interestingly, four of them were released this year
The Fahadh Faasil starrer is a blockbuster. The movie is likely to end its golden run at the box office with Rs. 150 Crore worldwide
Lifetime Expectations
