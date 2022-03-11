Entertainment

MAR 11, 2022

Abhay Deol’s Bollywood journey

Debut

Abhay Deol made his bollywood debut in 2005 with Imtiaz Ali's Socha Na Tha, in which he co-starred with Ayesha Takia. The film received favourable reviews from critics and grossed an average number at the box office

Following Socha Tha Na, he starred alongside Soha Ali Khan in the 2006 love drama Ahista Ahista

Post-debut

In 2007, he starred in the Reema Kagti directorial Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., which emerged as a box-office success

In 2008, he starred in the dark comedy film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film portrayed Deol as a compulsive thief, Lovinder Singh. The film received critical acclaim

In 2009, he had his breakout performance as the titular character in Anurag Kashyap's neo-noir film Dev.D. The film was a box office success

In 2011, Deol appeared in Zoya Akhtar's film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara alongside Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin. The film received tremendous acclaim and was a box office success

Following ZNMD, he starred in Dibakar Banerjee's political thriller Shanghai. The film received great reviews upon its release and Deol's acting as a bureaucrat received widespread praise

In 2013, he appeared in the film Raanjhanaa as Jasjeet Singh Shergil and the film was a massive success

Later, he starred alongside Diana Penty, Jimmy Sheirgill, Ali Fazal and Momal Sheikh in the film Happy Bhag Jayegi as Bilal. The film received mixed reviews from critics

In 2018, he made a special appearance as Aditya Kapoor in the Aanand L. Rai film Zero

The actor was last seen in Deven Munjal's Velle, an official adaptation of the 2019 Telugu film Brochevarevarura. The film did not do well at the box office

