Abhishek Bachchan on bond with Amitabh
Inspired by Big B
He once said that Amitabh Bachchan is the biggest source of inspiration for him and he tries to imitate his working style
Friendly bond
Abhishek said that his father Amitabh Bachchan is like his buddy and they share a great understanding
Jr Bachchan said that his father never raised a hand on him when he was a kid but made him understand his responsibility
Biggest supporter
Abhishek appreciated that his family is acknowledging his efforts and encouraging his acting career
Like father, like son
Once Abhishek said that Big B is his idol and his hero. He added that he loves his father as his icon
My dad, my hero
He called his father a ‘self-contained’ man and added that Big B loves the idea of family being together; it is easy to make him happy
Family love
Abhishek recollected the memories when he and Big B got COVID-19. He said that it was wonderful to see his old father’s fighting spirit
Fighting spirit
He opened up on being compared with his father and said that he takes it as a compliment as his dad is the greatest actor of all time
Son is father’s reflection
Abhishek said he wanted to leave the industry but his father encouraged him and said he has not brought him to be a quitter. Big B also advised him to concentrate on working
Perfect father-son duo
Dasvi actor once said that Amitabh has always been a ‘dad’ at home and not any legendary iconic superstar and the atmosphere at home was normal
Abhishek's beloved dad
