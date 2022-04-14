Entertainment

Anjali Sinha

APR 14, 2022

Abhishek Bachchan on bond with Amitabh

Inspired by Big B

Image: Pinkvilla

He once said that Amitabh Bachchan is the biggest source of inspiration for him and he tries to imitate his working style

Friendly bond

Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Abhishek said that his father Amitabh Bachchan is like his buddy and they share a great understanding

Jr Bachchan said that his father never raised a hand on him when he was a kid but made him understand his responsibility

Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Biggest supporter

Abhishek appreciated that his family is acknowledging his efforts and encouraging his acting career

Like father, like son

Image: Pinkvilla

Once Abhishek said that Big B is his idol and his hero. He added that he loves his father as his icon

Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

My dad, my hero

Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

He called his father a ‘self-contained’ man and added that Big B loves the idea of family being together; it is easy to make him happy

Family love

Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Abhishek recollected the memories when he and Big B got COVID-19. He said that it was wonderful to see his old father’s fighting spirit

Fighting spirit

Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

He opened up on being compared with his father and said that he takes it as a compliment as his dad is the greatest actor of all time

Son is father’s reflection

Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Abhishek said he wanted to leave the industry but his father encouraged him and said he has not brought him to be a quitter. Big B also advised him to concentrate on working

Perfect father-son duo

Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Dasvi actor once said that Amitabh has always been a ‘dad’ at home and not any legendary iconic superstar and the atmosphere at home was normal

Abhishek's beloved dad

