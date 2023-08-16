Heading 3
Abhishek Malhan’s BB OTT 2 journey
The second season of BB OTT commenced on 17th July 2023! 14th August 2023 witnessed the finale of this season
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, and Bebika Dhurve were the top 5 contestants of this season
Top 5
The top 2 contestants were Elvish and Abhishek! Elvish lifted the trophy while Abhishek was the first runner-up of the season
Runner-up
Fukra Insaan was a strong contestant! His journey began with a fight with Jiya Shankar on the stage
The Beginning
His massive fights with Bebike Dhurve were the highlight of the season! His hunger to win the show was evident from his correct stances
Fights
A friendship that gave major goals this season? It was Abhishek and Manisha Rani’s heartwarming bond
Friendship
Fukra Insaan knows how to entertain the viewers and his fans! But he also knew how and when to express his opinions
Entertainment
The audience has witnessed how Malhan was the only contestant who could effectively argue against Pooja Bhatt
Argument
Abhishek shared a great bond with Elvish Yadav, the winner of BB OTT 2! They both represented the YouTube community in the house
Bond
Fukra Insaan felt that he disappointed his fans by not lifting the trophy. But, he is grateful for the unwavering support of his fans throughout the journey
Gratitude
