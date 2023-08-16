Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Entertainment

August 16, 2023

Abhishek Malhan’s BB OTT 2 journey 

The second season of BB OTT commenced on 17th July 2023! 14th August 2023 witnessed the finale of this season 

Bigg Boss OTT 2 

Image: Abhishek Malhan’s Instagram

Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, and Bebika Dhurve were the top 5 contestants of this season 

 Top 5 

Image: Abhishek Malhan’s Instagram

The top 2 contestants were Elvish and Abhishek! Elvish lifted the trophy while Abhishek was the first runner-up of the season 

Runner-up 

Image: Abhishek Malhan’s Instagram

Fukra Insaan was a strong contestant! His journey began with a fight with Jiya Shankar on the stage

 The Beginning 

Image: Abhishek Malhan’s Instagram

His massive fights with Bebike Dhurve were the highlight of the season! His hunger to win the show was evident from his correct stances 

Fights 

Image: Abhishek Malhan’s Instagram

A friendship that gave major goals this season? It was Abhishek and Manisha Rani’s heartwarming bond 

Friendship 

Image: Abhishek Malhan’s Instagram

Fukra Insaan knows how to entertain the viewers and his fans! But he also knew how and when to express his opinions

Entertainment 

Image: Abhishek Malhan’s Instagram

The audience has witnessed how Malhan was the only contestant who could effectively argue against Pooja Bhatt 

Argument 

Image: Abhishek Malhan’s Instagram

Abhishek shared a great bond with Elvish Yadav, the winner of BB OTT 2! They both represented the YouTube community in the house

Bond 

Image: Abhishek Malhan’s Instagram

Fukra Insaan felt that he disappointed his fans by not lifting the trophy. But, he is grateful for the unwavering support of his fans throughout the journey 

Gratitude 

Image: Abhishek Malhan’s Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here