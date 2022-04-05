Entertainment
Heading 3
Abhishek’s statements on Aishwarya Rai
‘She’s given me confidence’
Image: Pinkvilla
In a Vogue interview, Abhishek said that he has learned a lot from Aishwarya. He said that she has given him a type of confidence that he lacked before
Being caring and protective
Image: Pinkvilla
The Dhoom actor further said that after marriage, he has automatically become more responsible. “I wanted to protect her and care for her,” said Abhishek
Another thing that Abhishek learnt from Aishwarya is how to keep things ‘normal’ in their family. He said, “I also learned from her how to keep things normal and real.”
Image: Pinkvilla
Keeping things normal
In another interview, Abhishek said that during the pandemic, Aishwarya reminded him that he has so much to be grateful for
Being grateful
Image: Pinkvilla
Abhishek shared, “She said, 'For the first time in your life, you got to spend an entire year with your family, and your family is safe and healthy today'”
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Safe and healthy family
‘Wonderful and sensible wife’
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Aishwarya’s words left Abhishek impressed, and he said, “Apart from being appreciative of having such a wonderful and sensible wife, it's so true”
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
In an interview with Vogue, Abhishek said that Aishwarya’s career took a backseat after Aaradhya’s birth. “Today, she does everything for Aaradhya. She is a supermom,” he stated
Aishwarya – a super mom
Image: Pinkvilla
In an interview with Elle, he stated "She isn't as popular as me, she is more popular. She's a bigger star than I am. I'm very happy and proud about it.”
‘She’s more popular’
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Speaking to Vogue about Aishwarya’s achievements, Abhishek said, “Whether she receives the Padma Shri or goes to Cannes, the most amazing thing I can do is be supportive."
A supportive husband
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
In a recent chat with ANI News, he said that Aishwarya has helped him deal with negative criticism, by reminding him to focus on the positives
Dealing with negative criticism
