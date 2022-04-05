Entertainment

Heading 3

Abhishek’s statements on Aishwarya Rai

‘She’s given me confidence’

In a Vogue interview, Abhishek said that he has learned a lot from Aishwarya. He said that she has given him a type of confidence that he lacked before

Being caring and protective

The Dhoom actor further said that after marriage, he has automatically become more responsible. “I wanted to protect her and care for her,” said Abhishek

Another thing that Abhishek learnt from Aishwarya is how to keep things ‘normal’ in their family. He said, “I also learned from her how to keep things normal and real.”

Keeping things normal

In another interview, Abhishek said that during the pandemic, Aishwarya reminded him that he has so much to be grateful for

Being grateful

Abhishek shared, “She said, 'For the first time in your life, you got to spend an entire year with your family, and your family is safe and healthy today'”

Safe and healthy family

‘Wonderful and sensible wife’

Aishwarya’s words left Abhishek impressed, and he said, “Apart from being appreciative of having such a wonderful and sensible wife, it's so true”

In an interview with Vogue, Abhishek said that Aishwarya’s career took a backseat after Aaradhya’s birth. “Today, she does everything for Aaradhya. She is a supermom,” he stated

Aishwarya – a super mom

In an interview with Elle, he stated "She isn't as popular as me, she is more popular. She's a bigger star than I am. I'm very happy and proud about it.”

‘She’s more popular’

Speaking to Vogue about Aishwarya’s achievements, Abhishek said, “Whether she receives the Padma Shri or goes to Cannes, the most amazing thing I can do is be supportive."

A supportive husband

In a recent chat with ANI News, he said that Aishwarya has helped him deal with negative criticism, by reminding him to focus on the positives

Dealing with negative criticism

