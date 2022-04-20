Entertainment

Anjali Sinha

APR 20, 2022

Abhishek's revelations on Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya makes things easy

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Jr Bachchan once said that his wife makes things easy by prioritising what is important

An amazing emotional support

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

The Dasvi actor has called his wife an ‘amazing’ emotional support. He also added that he is very lucky

He revealed that Aish always calls for room service to order food whenever he’s out for promotions as he is too shy to talk to strangers on phone

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

A constant pillar

The Dhoom actor said that Aishwarya has taught her to be humble and thankful. He added that she has told their daughter to not take anything as a privilege

A wonderful mother

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Abhishek once hilariously revealed that Jaya and Aish ‘gang up’ against him at home and rattle things in Bengali

Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Best mom-in-law & daughter-in-law

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

The actor revealed that he hates and tolerates his wife’s packing habits as she likes to pack things in a certain way

Aishwarya’s packing habits

Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

AB recalled their first meeting and said that she couldn’t understand anything because of his thick accent

The first meeting

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Once Abhishek said that his ladylove has put his life in focus and helped him a lot

Puts life in focus

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

The Big Bull actor said that they do have their fair share of disagreements on some things but they aren’t fights and are healthy

Healthy disagreements

Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

He said that his wife always stood by him against all the odds and added that it is wonderful to have her as a partner

Together Forever

