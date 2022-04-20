Entertainment
Anjali Sinha
APR 20, 2022
Abhishek's revelations on Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya makes things easy
Jr Bachchan once said that his wife makes things easy by prioritising what is important
An amazing emotional support
The Dasvi actor has called his wife an ‘amazing’ emotional support. He also added that he is very lucky
He revealed that Aish always calls for room service to order food whenever he’s out for promotions as he is too shy to talk to strangers on phone
A constant pillar
The Dhoom actor said that Aishwarya has taught her to be humble and thankful. He added that she has told their daughter to not take anything as a privilege
A wonderful mother
Abhishek once hilariously revealed that Jaya and Aish ‘gang up’ against him at home and rattle things in Bengali
Best mom-in-law & daughter-in-law
The actor revealed that he hates and tolerates his wife’s packing habits as she likes to pack things in a certain way
Aishwarya’s packing habits
AB recalled their first meeting and said that she couldn’t understand anything because of his thick accent
The first meeting
Once Abhishek said that his ladylove has put his life in focus and helped him a lot
Puts life in focus
The Big Bull actor said that they do have their fair share of disagreements on some things but they aren’t fights and are healthy
Healthy disagreements
He said that his wife always stood by him against all the odds and added that it is wonderful to have her as a partner
Together Forever
