About BTS’ J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1
This special album explores a diverse array of sounds and moods, showcasing J-Hope's musical prowess and depth
What is HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1?
The six-track mini-album delves into his humble beginnings as a part of a street dance crew and traces his journey to joining BTS
Total number of tracks
J-Hope's track On the Street embodies the idea of resilience, perseverance and dedication towards one’s art
On The Street (Solo version)
I Wonder…, featuring Jungkook, is masterfully delivered by the duo. Their flow and harmonious vocals exceed expectations, drawing listeners into a world of wonder about the future
i wonder (featuring BTS’ Jungkook)
Lock/Unlock explores relationships, and self-discovery with its catchy chorus and pulsating rhythm, symbolizing commitment and vulnerability through the act of locking and unlocking
lock/ unlock (featuring Benny Blanco and Nile Rodgers)
I Don't Know, feat. LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yunjin, is a captivating collaboration that explores human emotions and the fleeting essence of life
I don't know (featuring Le Sserafim's Huh Yunjin)
In What if…, J-Hope explores doubts and fears, sharing about the struggle to maintain hope, passion, and self-belief amid challenges
what if (dance mix featuring SuperFreak's JINBO)
The album's title track, along with its MV, stands as a resilience anthem led by J-Hope's commanding voice, displaying his true roots and passion
NEURON (With Gaeko and Yoon Mirae)
The album is accompanied by a 6 part docu-series titled HOPE ON THE STREET
HOPE ON THE STREET
The docu-series delves deeper into J-Hope’s artistic roots and street dance background as he travels around the world to learn different dance forms
About HOPE ON THE STREET
