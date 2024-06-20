Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

JUNE 20, 2024

About Fawad Khan-Sanam Saeed’s Barzakh


Set against the beautiful backdrop of Hunza Valley, Barzakh is an upcoming six-episode series

Barzakh

Image: Sanam Saeed’s Instagram

Barzakh stars Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, Salman Shahid, Eman Suleman, and among others

 Cast

Image: Sanam Saeed’s Instagram

Barzakh is helmed by critically acclaimed director Asim Abbasi. He is known for directing Churails, a drama series 

Image: Asim Abbasi’s Instagram 

Director

The upcoming series is produced by Waqas Hassan and Shailja Kejriwal for Zindagi

Producers 

Image: Shailja Kejriwal’s Instagram 

Barzakh revolves around a 76-year-old man who is keen to marry the ghost of his first love, exploring themes of the afterlife, life mysteries, and the power of love

 Plot

Image: Sanam Saeed’s Instagram

The six-episode series will stream from July 19, 2024

Release date

Image: Sanam Saeed’s Instagram 

It will stream worldwide on Zindagi’s YouTube channel and Zee 5 Global 

 Where to watch?

Image: Sanam Saeed’s Instagram

Barzakh marks the second collaboration of Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan, after Zindagi Gulzar Hai

Fawad-Sanam’s second project 

Image: Sanam Saeed’s Instagram

The actor is set to grace the screen in Pakistan's inaugural Netflix Original Series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo

 Fawad Khan’s work front 

Image: Fawad Khan's Instagram 

Sanam Saeed’s work front

Image: Sanam Saeed’s Instagram

The Pakistani actress will be seen sharing the screen with Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Ahad Raza Mir in Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo 

