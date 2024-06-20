Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
JUNE 20, 2024
About Fawad Khan-Sanam Saeed’s Barzakh
Set against the beautiful backdrop of Hunza Valley, Barzakh is an upcoming six-episode series
Barzakh
Barzakh stars Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, Salman Shahid, Eman Suleman, and among others
Cast
Barzakh is helmed by critically acclaimed director Asim Abbasi. He is known for directing Churails, a drama series
Director
The upcoming series is produced by Waqas Hassan and Shailja Kejriwal for Zindagi
Producers
Barzakh revolves around a 76-year-old man who is keen to marry the ghost of his first love, exploring themes of the afterlife, life mysteries, and the power of love
Plot
The six-episode series will stream from July 19, 2024
Release date
It will stream worldwide on Zindagi’s YouTube channel and Zee 5 Global
Where to watch?
Barzakh marks the second collaboration of Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan, after Zindagi Gulzar Hai
Fawad-Sanam’s second project
The actor is set to grace the screen in Pakistan's inaugural Netflix Original Series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo
Fawad Khan’s work front
Sanam Saeed’s work front
The Pakistani actress will be seen sharing the screen with Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Ahad Raza Mir in Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo
