JAN 21, 2023
About Mohanlal's 1995 film Spadikam
Image: IMDb
National Award-winning Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has swept the audience off its feet with his comic-timing and action sequences for more than 4 decades now
A milestone drama
Image: Mohanlal Instagram
Back in 1995, he delivered another blockbuster in the form of action entertainer, Spadikam
The action entertainer
Image: Twitter
The blockbuster is now all set for a grand re-release on 9 February 2023 in the 4K format
Ready for a re-release
Image: Twitter
The Malayalam stalwart won countless hearts as 'Aadu'. As a matter of fact, he created a new benchmark for other anti-hero roles to come
Anti-hero Mohanlal
All the female characters in the film, including Thulasi, 'Aadu' childhood friend, sex worker Laila, and her mother Ponnamma, have been extremely well-written
Image: Twitter
Female characters that speak to you
Image: Twitter
Veteran actor Thilakan will leave you impressed in the role of a controlling and abusive father, C.P. Chacko. In the film, he believes his son to be the biggest threat to his reputation
Thilakan as C.P Chacko
Back in the day when the project was originally released in the cinema halls, Spadikam performed exceptionally well at the ticket counter
Box office success
Image: IMDb
The venture became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 1995 garnering Rs. 8 crore overall
Image: Twitter
A whopping collection
The Mohanlal starrer was later remade into all major South Indian languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada
Image: IMDb
The era of remakes and sequels
You might already be aware that there is a growing trend of re-releasing Southern drama in new formats. Some of the movies which have been re-released are Mahesh Babu's Pokiri, and Rajinikanth's Baba
Image: IMDb
The re-release trend
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.