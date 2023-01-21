JAN 21, 2023

Heading 3

About Mohanlal's 1995 film Spadikam

National Award-winning Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has swept the audience off its feet with his comic-timing and action sequences for more than 4 decades now

Back in 1995, he delivered another blockbuster in the form of action entertainer, Spadikam

The blockbuster is now all set for a grand re-release on 9 February 2023 in the 4K format

The Malayalam stalwart won countless hearts as 'Aadu'. As a matter of fact, he created a new benchmark for other anti-hero roles to come

All the female characters in the film, including Thulasi, 'Aadu' childhood friend, sex worker Laila, and her mother Ponnamma, have been extremely well-written

Veteran actor Thilakan will leave you impressed in the role of a controlling and abusive father, C.P. Chacko. In the film, he believes his son to be the biggest threat to his reputation

Back in the day when the project was originally released in the cinema halls, Spadikam performed exceptionally well at the ticket counter

The venture became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 1995 garnering Rs. 8 crore overall

The Mohanlal starrer was later remade into all major South Indian languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada

You might already be aware that there is a growing trend of re-releasing Southern drama in new formats. Some of the movies which have been re-released are Mahesh Babu's Pokiri, and Rajinikanth's Baba

