About Park Seo Joon in The Marvels
The cast of The Marvels includes South Korean actor Park Seo Joon in a mystery role
In June 2021, news broke that South Korean actor Park Seo Joon will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in The Marvels
It was recently rumored that Park would be portraying Carol Danvers' secret husband from her time between Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame
Although Park revealed his involvement with the MCU a while ago, details about his character were scarce
Fans of K-dramas have wondered for some time, “Is Park Seo-joon in Marvel?” In fact, the actor wondered that himself
According to Entertainment Weekly, The Marvels producer Mary Livanos confirmed that Park Seo Joon plays an "ally to Carol [Danvers]" in the sequel
The trailer for The Marvels gives audiences their first look at Park Seo Joon in the upcoming film, apparently showing him as the leader or ruler of a group of individuals who seem to be in celebration
In Marvel Comics, Yan is the prince of Aldana, a planet where men can't pick whom they will marry and everyone speaks in rhymes.
Image: Marvel Studios
Moreover, Captain Marvel 2's trailer also indicates that Seo-joon's character is involved in a musical number.
The Marvels is set to premiere in theaters on November 10 and K-drama and Marvel Fans are so excited about this release
