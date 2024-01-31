Heading 3

Acclaimed films with no Oscar nominations 

When it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, Nicolas Cage's performance was appreciated. However, the movie couldn't win any nominations at the Oscars 2024 

Dream Scenario 

Although the movie won 6 BAFTA nominations it failed to enter the race for the Oscars 2024 

All of Us Strangers

Wes Anderson's movie Asteroid City got mixed reviews, but everyone agrees that the costumes and set design are amazing. Surprisingly, it didn't receive any nominations at the Oscars this year 

Asteroid City

Michael Mann's movie Ferrari didn't make it to the Oscars this year, although it was ranked as third best movie of 2023 by Variety 

Ferrari

David Fincher's movie The Killer was appreciated for its sound and editing, however, it couldn't make it to the prestigious awards race 

The Killer 

Ben Affleck's directorial Air received positive reviews, however, it also failed to become a contender at the Oscars this year

Air

The movie All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt, produced by Barry Jenkins for A24, is another exceptional film that the Oscars didn't recognize

 All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

Jamie Foxx received great reviews at the Toronto Film Festival for his role in Maggie Betts' movie The Burial. However, the movie didn't get any recognition at the Oscars 

The Burial

Even though Rogowski won the Best Actor award from the New York Film Critics Circle, the film didn't become a big success during the awards season 

Passages

Cassandro

The movie was appreciated for its performances but seems like it is overlooked by the Academy

