Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 31, 2024
Acclaimed films with no Oscar nominations
When it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, Nicolas Cage's performance was appreciated. However, the movie couldn't win any nominations at the Oscars 2024
Dream Scenario
image: IMDB
Although the movie won 6 BAFTA nominations it failed to enter the race for the Oscars 2024
image: IMDB
All of Us Strangers
Wes Anderson's movie Asteroid City got mixed reviews, but everyone agrees that the costumes and set design are amazing. Surprisingly, it didn't receive any nominations at the Oscars this year
image: IMDB
Asteroid City
Michael Mann's movie Ferrari didn't make it to the Oscars this year, although it was ranked as third best movie of 2023 by Variety
Ferrari
image: IMDB
David Fincher's movie The Killer was appreciated for its sound and editing, however, it couldn't make it to the prestigious awards race
The Killer
image: IMDB
Ben Affleck's directorial Air received positive reviews, however, it also failed to become a contender at the Oscars this year
Air
image: IMDB
The movie All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt, produced by Barry Jenkins for A24, is another exceptional film that the Oscars didn't recognize
All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
image: IMDB
Jamie Foxx received great reviews at the Toronto Film Festival for his role in Maggie Betts' movie The Burial. However, the movie didn't get any recognition at the Oscars
The Burial
image: IMDB
Even though Rogowski won the Best Actor award from the New York Film Critics Circle, the film didn't become a big success during the awards season
Passages
image: IMDB
Cassandro
image: IMDB
The movie was appreciated for its performances but seems like it is overlooked by the Academy
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.