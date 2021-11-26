Action films to watch this weekend
Singham
The Ajay Devgn starrer is a perfect blend of power-packed action and outstanding dialogues
(Source- IMDb)
Badlapur
The Varun Dhawan starrer is a mix of action and unexpected twists and it will keep you hooked towards the end
(Source- IMDb)
Satyamev Jayate
The action-packed film directed by Milap Zaveri, with an anti-corruption theme, was a box office success
(Source- IMDb)
Baaghi 2
The Ahmed Khan film is a terrific action thriller that made Rs 253 crores on a budget of Rs 59 crores
(Source- IMDb)
Baahubali
The historical action film starring Prabhas is a one-of-a-kind masterpiece that is an all-time blockbuster
(Source- IMDb)
War
The Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer is a perfect action film for movie buffs
(Source- IMDb)
URI: The Surgical strike
The Vicky Kaushal starrer stands out in the league of action films and ignites the hearts with pride
(Source- IMDb)
Bell Bottom
The Ranjit Tiwari film marked the reopening of the theatres after the lockdown, and it lived up to the hype
(Source- IMDb)
Sooryavanshi
The 2021 release, directed by Rohit Shetty, is inching closer to Rs 200 Crore mark and it is full of entertainment
(Source- IMDb)
