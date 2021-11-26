Action films to watch this weekend

ENTERTAINMENT

AKSHAT SUNDRANI

AUTHOR

NOV 26, 2021

Singham

The Ajay Devgn starrer is a perfect blend of power-packed action and outstanding dialogues

(Source- IMDb)

Badlapur

The Varun Dhawan starrer is a mix of action and unexpected twists and it will keep you hooked towards the end

(Source- IMDb)

Satyamev Jayate

The action-packed film directed by Milap Zaveri, with an anti-corruption theme, was a box office success

(Source- IMDb)

Baaghi 2

The Ahmed Khan film is a terrific action thriller that made Rs 253 crores on a budget of Rs 59 crores

(Source- IMDb)

Baahubali

The historical action film starring Prabhas is a one-of-a-kind masterpiece that is an all-time blockbuster

(Source- IMDb)

War

The Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer is a perfect action film for movie buffs

(Source- IMDb)

URI: The Surgical strike

The Vicky Kaushal starrer stands out in the league of action films and ignites the hearts with pride

(Source- IMDb)

Bell Bottom

The Ranjit Tiwari film marked the reopening of the theatres after the lockdown, and it lived up to the hype

(Source- IMDb)

Sooryavanshi

The 2021 release, directed by Rohit Shetty, is inching closer to Rs 200 Crore mark and it is full of entertainment

(Source- IMDb)

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT:  Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's bond

Click Here