Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 13, 2024

Entertainment

Action K-dramas for Adrenaline Junkies

A high-octane thriller follows a stuntman's quest for truth after a plane crash kills his nephew. Action-packed chases, conspiracies, and intense fights lead to shocking revelations

Image: SBS

Vagabond: 

A vigilante seeks justice for his father's betrayal, donning a mask and fighting corruption. With sleek action scenes and gripping plot twists, he battles for redemption and love

Image: SBS

City Hunter: 

A mysterious night courier with exceptional skills unravels secrets while falling for a spirited reporter. With thrilling missions and romantic tension, they uncover dangerous truths together

Image: KBS2

Healer: 

Elite agents clash in a deadly game of espionage and betrayal. Amidst international intrigue and personal vendettas, love and loyalty are tested in heart-stopping action sequences

IRIS: 

Image: KBS2

Detectives from the past and present communicate through time to solve cold cases. With gripping suspense and intricate storytelling, they race against time to catch elusive criminals

Signal: 

Image: tvN

A former soldier becomes a bodyguard entangled in political conspiracies and personal vendettas. With heart-pounding action and emotional drama, he fights to protect his loved ones

The K2: 

Image: SBS

A genius surgeon navigates a web of political intrigue and medical espionage. With life-and-death stakes and heart-wrenching choices, he seeks redemption and love in a foreign land

Doctor Stranger: 

Image: SBS

A fugitive races against time to prove his innocence and save his daughter's life. With relentless action and emotional depth, he battles enemies and confronts his past

Two Weeks: 

Image: MBC

A top-secret agent infiltrates the world of a famous actor to uncover hidden truths. With humor, suspense, and stylish action, they form an unlikely alliance against powerful adversaries

Man to Man: 

Image: JTBC

A group of friends battles a sinister cult to save a young woman from its clutches. With dark themes and intense confrontations, they confront evil in a gripping struggle for survival

Save Me: 

Image: OCN

