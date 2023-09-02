Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Entertainment

september 02, 2023

Actor Chiyaan Vikram's must-watch movies

Vikram's performance was highly appreciated and it won  eight film fare awards, six state film awards and one national award

Anniyan 

Image: IMDB

This film stands out for its powerful portrayal of Kasi and  vikram's performance

Kasi 

Image: IMDB

This film was highly successful in box office and also remade in all other languages

Saamy

Image: IMDB

This film was financially successful an  Vikram's performance was highly appreciated

Dhool

Image: IMDB

Vikram won the national film fare award for best actor role as chithan

Pithamagan 

Image: IMDB

In this movie director Bala and actor Vikram won several awards for their contribution in this film

Sethu 

Image: IMDB

This movie became the fifth highest growing Tamil film and Vikram 's highest growing film

I

Image: IMDB

This film was highly appreciated by critics especially Vikram 's performance

Deiva Thirumagal

Image: IMDB

Vikram's incredible performance in Raavanan display his exceptional acting skill

Raavanan

Image: IMDB

Vikram's memorable portrayal of the charismatic prince Adithya karikalan with his unmatched talent

Ponniyin Selvan 

Image: IMDB

