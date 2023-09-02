Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Entertainment
september 02, 2023
Actor Chiyaan Vikram's must-watch movies
Vikram's performance was highly appreciated and it won eight film fare awards, six state film awards and one national award
Anniyan
Image: IMDB
This film stands out for its powerful portrayal of Kasi and vikram's performance
Kasi
Image: IMDB
This film was highly successful in box office and also remade in all other languages
Saamy
Image: IMDB
This film was financially successful an Vikram's performance was highly appreciated
Dhool
Image: IMDB
Vikram won the national film fare award for best actor role as chithan
Pithamagan
Image: IMDB
In this movie director Bala and actor Vikram won several awards for their contribution in this film
Sethu
Image: IMDB
This movie became the fifth highest growing Tamil film and Vikram 's highest growing film
I
Image: IMDB
This film was highly appreciated by critics especially Vikram 's performance
Deiva Thirumagal
Image: IMDB
Vikram's incredible performance in Raavanan display his exceptional acting skill
Raavanan
Image: IMDB
Vikram's memorable portrayal of the charismatic prince Adithya karikalan with his unmatched talent
Ponniyin Selvan
Image: IMDB
IMDB
Source
Image: Chiyaan Vikram's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.