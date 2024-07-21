Actor-director Duos With Separate Fanbase

Salman Khan has worked with Sooraj Barjatya in multiple iconic movies, including Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hain, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
Salman-Barjatya
Image: Rajshri Films’ Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan has given some of the memorable movies with Karan Johar. The list includes Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and My Name Is Khan
Image: Karan Johar’s Instagram
SRK-KJo
Ranbir Kapoor's movies with Imtiaz Ali hold a separate fan base. Be it Rockstar or Tamasha, both the movies turned out to be a lifetime experience for the viewers. The audience is craving another collab
Ranbir-Imtiaz
Image: Imtiaz Ali’s Instagram
Ajay Devgn has collaborated with Rohit Shetty on multiple movies. The list includes Golmaal franchise, Singham franchise, All The Best, Zameen and others
Ajay-Rohit
Image: Ajay Devgn’s Instagram
Akshay Kumar gave multiple cult comedies while teaming up with Priyadarshan. The duo has a special fan base. Their movies include- Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, Garam Masala, Khatta Meetha and others
Akshay-Priyadarshan
Image: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan has worked with Yash Chopra in multiple movies, including Deewar, Trishul, Kaala Patthar, Silsila, Deewar, Kabhi Kabhie, and Veer Zara
Amitabh-Yash
Image: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram and Getty
Ranveer Singh’s career took a big bloom while collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The duo holds a special fan base. They have given movies like Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmavat
Ranveer-Bhansali
Images: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram
Fans showered immense love on Shahid Kapoor's collaborations with Vishal Bhardwaj. They have worked in movies - Kaminey, Haider and Rangoon
Shahid-Vishal
Image: IMDb
Sunny-Santoshi
Image: Sunny Deol and Santosh Sivan’s Instagram
Sunny Deol has worked with Rajkumar Santoshi in movies like Ghatak, Damini, and Ghayal. They will be again working together in Lahore in 1947
Govinda-Dhawan
Image: Govinda's Instagram
Govinda did 18 films with David Dhawan. The duo holds a separate fan base among cinema lovers