Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

JULY 21, 2024

Actor-director Duos With Separate Fanbase


Salman Khan has worked with Sooraj Barjatya in multiple iconic movies, including Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hain, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo 

Salman-Barjatya 

Image: Rajshri Films’ Instagram 

Shah Rukh Khan has given some of the memorable movies with Karan Johar. The list includes Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and My Name Is Khan 

Image: Karan Johar’s Instagram

 SRK-KJo 

Ranbir Kapoor's movies with Imtiaz Ali hold a separate fan base. Be it Rockstar or Tamasha, both the movies turned out to be a lifetime experience for the viewers. The audience is craving another collab

Ranbir-Imtiaz

Image: Imtiaz Ali’s Instagram

Ajay Devgn has collaborated with Rohit Shetty on multiple movies. The list includes Golmaal franchise, Singham franchise, All The Best, Zameen and others 

 Ajay-Rohit 

Image: Ajay Devgn’s Instagram

Akshay Kumar gave multiple cult comedies while teaming up with Priyadarshan. The duo has a special fan base. Their movies include- Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, Garam Masala, Khatta Meetha and others 

 Akshay-Priyadarshan 

Image: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan has worked with Yash Chopra in multiple movies, including Deewar, Trishul, Kaala Patthar, Silsila, Deewar, Kabhi Kabhie, and Veer Zara

Amitabh-Yash 

Image: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram and Getty 

Ranveer Singh’s career took a big bloom while collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The duo holds a special fan base. They have given movies like Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmavat 

Ranveer-Bhansali 

Images: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram

Fans showered immense love on Shahid Kapoor's collaborations with Vishal Bhardwaj. They have worked in movies - Kaminey, Haider and Rangoon 

Shahid-Vishal 

 Image: IMDb

Sunny-Santoshi 

Image: Sunny Deol and Santosh Sivan’s Instagram

Sunny Deol has worked with Rajkumar Santoshi in movies like Ghatak, Damini, and Ghayal. They will be again working together in Lahore in 1947 

 Govinda-Dhawan

Image: Govinda's Instagram

Govinda did 18 films with David Dhawan. The duo holds a separate fan base among cinema lovers

