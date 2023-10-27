Heading 3
27 OCTOBER, 2023
Actors soft boy era
The actor with rugged and macho image, has been in a phase where he displayed a soft side in movies like Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! These films are one of the most comfort movies to watch
Salman Khan
The "King of Romance" in Bollywood, is known for his iconic soft roles, especially in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Shah Rukh Khan
The actor often associated with action and intense roles, has also played softer characters in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Dil Kya Kare, where he showcased his emotional side
Ajay Devgn
Aamir Khan's career has been versatile, and he has taken on roles that reflect a range of emotions. Movies like Dil and Raja Hindustani highlight his soft boy side
Aamir Khan
Shahid Kapoor has played roles in films like Jab We Met and Vivah, where he portrayed characters with sensitive and emotional personalities. These roles demonstrate his ability to connect with the "soft boy" image
Shahid Kapoor
The all-rounder actor is often known for his Greek god-like looks and action-packed roles, but in his soft boy era the actor was known for movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Koi Mil Gaya
Hrithik Roshan
This energetic actor is primarily known for his action-comedy roles, but in films like Namastey London and Dhadkan, he has displayed a more emotional and romantic side
Akshay Kumar
The actor in his soft boy era took on various roles throughout his career in films like Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Main Prem ki Diwani Hoon which was loved by his fans
Abhishek Bachchan
Saif Ali Khan's romantic roles in movies like Dil Chahta Hai and Kal Ho Naa Ho highlight his ability to portray soft characters
Saif Ali Khan
The actor is known for his roles in romantic films like Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein and Rang De Basanti, where he showed the soft boy image with his sensitive and emotional portrayals
R. Madhavan
