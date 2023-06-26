Heading 3

Actor Suriya's fitness routine

Actor Suriya is a fitness enthusiast and never fails to impress us with his body. He works hard to maintain his physique

Fitness enthusiast

Image: Suriya's Instagram

The actor follows an intense Diet and Exercise routine to maintain his body

Image: Rajshekar Pandian's Instagram

Diet and Fitness

The actor spends 2 hours in the gym and makes sure to work out every day

Gym

Image: Rajshekar Pandian's Instagram

Suriya starts his workout with a 30-minute cardio session 

Cardio

Image:  Rajshekar Pandian's Instagram

Weight training

Image: 2d entertainment's Instagram

The actor then moves on to weight training to build muscles and strengthen the core

Image: 2d entertainment's Instagram

Other exercises

Hanging leg raises, hanging oblique raises, chin-ups, and pull-ups are some other exercises the actor does

The actor also engages in yoga and jogging every day

Yoga

Image: 2d entertainment's Instagram 

The actor avoids fried and oily food and also has reduced the intake of sugar and salt

Diet

Image: 2d Entertainment's Instagram

Hydration

Image: studio green's instagram

Hydration is something the actor focuses on and drinks a lot of water to flush out the toxins in the body

Image: studio green's instagram

The actor has milk and egg whites for dinner. He consumes Rice and chicken for lunch and dinner. Additionally, he consumes fruits for snacks

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner

