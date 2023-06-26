Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Entertainment
JUNE 26, 2023
Actor Suriya's fitness routine
Actor Suriya is a fitness enthusiast and never fails to impress us with his body. He works hard to maintain his physique
Fitness enthusiast
Image: Suriya's Instagram
The actor follows an intense Diet and Exercise routine to maintain his body
Image: Rajshekar Pandian's Instagram
Diet and Fitness
The actor spends 2 hours in the gym and makes sure to work out every day
Gym
Image: Rajshekar Pandian's Instagram
Suriya starts his workout with a 30-minute cardio session
Cardio
Image: Rajshekar Pandian's Instagram
Weight training
Image: 2d entertainment's Instagram
The actor then moves on to weight training to build muscles and strengthen the core
Image: 2d entertainment's Instagram
Other exercises
Hanging leg raises, hanging oblique raises, chin-ups, and pull-ups are some other exercises the actor does
The actor also engages in yoga and jogging every day
Yoga
Image: 2d entertainment's Instagram
The actor avoids fried and oily food and also has reduced the intake of sugar and salt
Diet
Image: 2d Entertainment's Instagram
Hydration
Image: studio green's instagram
Hydration is something the actor focuses on and drinks a lot of water to flush out the toxins in the body
Image: studio green's instagram
The actor has milk and egg whites for dinner. He consumes Rice and chicken for lunch and dinner. Additionally, he consumes fruits for snacks
Breakfast, lunch, and dinner
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.