Nanditha Gururaj
Entertainment
JUNE 22, 2023
Actor Thalapathy vijay's fitness routine
The famous actor’s fitness and diet routine is an inspiration to many
Thalapathy Vijay’s Fitness and Diet
Image: Twitter
The actor starts off his fitness routine with some cardio. He engages in cardio for about 10 minutes to warm up his body
Image: Actor Thalapathy's twitter
Cardio
One of Vijay’s favorite exercises is weight training but he makes sure to do what is necessary
Weight training
Image: Actor Thalapathy Vijay's twitter
On days when the actor cannot find time to fit in a workout session, he compensates for it by going on walks
Walking
Image: Vijay Thalapathy’s instagram
Diet
Image: Vijay Thalapathy’s instagram
The actor follows a diet and focuses on his protein intake
Image: A screengrab from Varisu Trailer
Breakfast
The actor’s go to breakfast is idli, chutney or fruits, and peanut butter
The actor likes to have some tender coconut before lunch
Pre-lunch drink
Image: Amazon prime video
Lunch
Image: Actor Thalapathy Vijay's twitter
The actor makes sure to include a lot of protein in his lunch. He consumes rice, fish, chicken along with some vegetables, or turkey, eggs along with some mushrooms and thin slices of bread
Favourite dishes
Image: Actor Thalapathy Vijay's twitter
The actor’s favorite dishes are chicken curry and dosa
Image: Thalapathy vijay’s twitter
For dinner, the actor likes to keep it light and usually has some brown bread alongside a salad
Dinner
