Nanditha Gururaj

 Entertainment

JUNE 22, 2023

Actor Thalapathy vijay's fitness routine

The famous actor’s fitness and diet routine is an inspiration to many

Thalapathy Vijay’s Fitness and Diet

The actor starts off his fitness routine with some cardio. He engages in cardio for about 10 minutes to warm up his body

Cardio

One of Vijay’s favorite exercises is weight training but he makes sure to do what is necessary

Weight training

On days when the actor cannot find time to fit in a workout session, he compensates for it by going on walks 

Walking

Diet

The actor follows a diet and focuses on his protein intake

Breakfast

The actor’s go to breakfast is idli, chutney or fruits, and peanut butter

The actor likes to have some tender coconut before lunch

Pre-lunch drink

Lunch

The actor makes sure to include a lot of protein in his lunch. He consumes rice, fish, chicken along with some vegetables, or turkey, eggs along with some mushrooms and thin slices of bread

Favourite dishes

The actor’s favorite dishes are chicken curry and dosa

For dinner, the actor likes to keep it light and usually has some brown bread alongside a salad

Dinner

