Actors and their breakthrough roles

Rishab Shetty is in huge demand after the sensational success of Kantara. The actor is toying with multiple subjects right now
Rishab Shetty
Kartik Aaryan gave his breakthrough performance in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The actor has not looked back ever since
Kartik Aaryan
Image: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra gave his iconic performance in Shershaah. The film received unprecedented success on the digital platform
Image: Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra
Pratik Gandhi has not only played the character of Harshad Mehta but he lived it to utmost perfection. His performance in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story established him as a leading hero
Pratik Gandhi
Image: Pratik Gandhi's Instagram
Bhuvan Arora
Image: Bhuvan Arora's Instagram
Remember Firoz of Farzi? Actor Bhuvan Arora emerged as a new rising actor with his powerful performance in Raj & DK's show
Talented actor Sharib Hashmi has proven his skills with every performance but his character of JK in The Family Man carved out a separate fan base for him
Sharib Hashmi
Image: Sharib Hashmi's Instagram
Gangs of Wasseypur turned out to be a game-changing film for multiple actors. One of which was Nawazuddin Siddiqui who never looked back after playing Faisal in GOW2
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Image: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Instagram
Young actor Adarsh Gourav shined and stole the show in The White Tiger despite the presence of actors like Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao. Adarsh is presently gearing up for his Hollywood debut
Adarsh Gourav
Image: Adarsh Gourav's Instagram
Popular South actress Samantha's character of Raji in The family Man turned out to be a game changer. It was her first action packed character and stole the show
Samantha
Video: Samantha's Instagram
Mirzapur changed the lives of many actors. The lead actors Ali Fazal and Divyendu saw a phenomenal rise in their fan following following their performances as Guddu Bhaiya and Munna Bhaiya respectively