Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 03, 2023

Actors and their breakthrough roles

Rishab Shetty is in huge demand after the sensational success of Kantara. The actor is toying with multiple subjects right now

Rishab Shetty

Image: Samantha Instagram

Kartik Aaryan gave his breakthrough performance in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The actor has not looked back ever since

Kartik Aaryan

Image: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram 

Sidharth Malhotra gave his iconic performance in Shershaah. The film received unprecedented success on the digital platform 

Image: Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram

 Sidharth Malhotra 

Pratik Gandhi has not only played the character of Harshad Mehta but he lived it to utmost perfection. His performance in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story established him as a leading hero

Pratik Gandhi

Image: Pratik Gandhi's Instagram 

 Bhuvan Arora

Image: Bhuvan Arora's Instagram 

Remember Firoz of Farzi? Actor Bhuvan Arora emerged as a new rising actor with his powerful performance in Raj & DK's show

Talented actor Sharib Hashmi has proven his skills with every performance but his character of JK in The Family Man carved out a separate fan base for him

Sharib Hashmi

Image: Sharib Hashmi's Instagram 

Gangs of Wasseypur turned out to be a game-changing film for multiple actors. One of which was Nawazuddin Siddiqui who never looked back after playing Faisal in GOW2

Nawazuddin Siddiqui 

Image: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Instagram 

Young actor Adarsh Gourav shined and stole the show in The White Tiger despite the presence of actors like Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao. Adarsh is presently gearing up for his Hollywood debut

 Adarsh Gourav 

Image: Adarsh Gourav's Instagram 

Popular South actress Samantha's character of Raji in The family Man turned out to be a game changer. It was her first action packed character and stole the show

Samantha 

Video: Samantha's Instagram 

Mirzapur changed the lives of many actors. The lead actors Ali Fazal and Divyendu saw a phenomenal rise in their fan following following their performances as Guddu Bhaiya and Munna Bhaiya respectively 

Ali Fazal & Divyendu

Image: Yeh Hai Mirzapur's Instagram 

