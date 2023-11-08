Actors and their business ventures

Apart from production house Red Chillies, Shah Rukh Khan is also the co-owner of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders along with Juhi Chawla. His production house has also garnered a reputation for its VFX
Salman Khan runs two production companies- Salman Khan Films and SK TV. Apart from this, he is widely known for charity with his NGO, Being Human. The actor has introduced Being Human clothing line, gym equipments, jewelry and bicycles among others
Salman Khan
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
Khiladi Kumar has recently introduced his clothing line, Force IX. It is dedicated towards the Indian Army. He also run a production company, Cape of good films
Akshay Kumar
Video: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Suniel Shetty is a fitness freak and runs a number of gyms across India. He also owns a restaurant chain and a production company called Popcorn Entertainment
Suniel Shetty
Image: Suniel Shetty's Instagram
She owns a jewelry retail store in Dubai, which is managed by her mother and aspires to open a chain of hotels and spas under her company Sensazione. She also owns a production company called Tantra Entertainment
Sushmita Sen
Image: Sushmita Sen's Instagram
Arjun Rampal owns a lounge-bar restaurant in Delhi known as LAP. He also runs an event management firm called Chasing Ganesha
Arjun Rampal
Image: Arjun Rampal's Instagram
It's been a while since we have seen Preity Zinta in movies, it's because of her business ventures especially after she bought IPL team Kings XI Punjab in 2008. She also runs a production house
Preity Zinta
Image: Preity Zinta's Instagram
She is the co-owner of IPL team Rajasthan Royals along with her husband Raj Kundra. She has launched a perfume, a fitness DVD and also became a partner of the IOSIS chain of spas in Mumbai
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Instagram
Karisma Kapoor
Image: Karisma Kapoor's Instagram
She started her own business after a successful career in Bollywood. She runs an e-commerce store that specializes in newborn and mother-friendly products
Hrithik Roshan has sold the majority of his fashion label HRX to Myntra, a Flipkart-owned online shopping platform. HRX, the workout clothing brand founded by Hrithik Roshan, was established in 2013