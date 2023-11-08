Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

NOVEMBERb 08, 2023

Actors and their business ventures

Shah Rukh Khan

Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram

Apart from production house Red Chillies, Shah Rukh Khan is also the co-owner of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders along with Juhi Chawla. His production house has also garnered a reputation for its VFX 

Salman Khan runs two production companies- Salman Khan Films and SK TV. Apart from this, he is widely known for charity with his NGO, Being Human. The actor has introduced Being Human clothing line, gym equipments, jewelry and bicycles among others

Salman Khan

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram

Khiladi Kumar has recently introduced his clothing line, Force IX. It is dedicated towards the Indian Army. He also run a production company, Cape of good films

Akshay Kumar

Video: Akshay Kumar's Instagram

Suniel Shetty is a fitness freak and runs a number of gyms across India. He also owns a restaurant chain and a production company called Popcorn Entertainment

Suniel Shetty

Image: Suniel Shetty's Instagram

She owns a jewelry retail store in Dubai, which is managed by her mother and aspires to open a chain of hotels and spas under her company Sensazione. She also owns a production company called Tantra Entertainment

Sushmita Sen

Image: Sushmita Sen's Instagram

Arjun Rampal owns a lounge-bar restaurant in Delhi known as LAP. He also runs an event management firm called Chasing Ganesha

Arjun Rampal

Image: Arjun Rampal's Instagram

It's been a while since we have seen Preity Zinta in movies, it's because of her business ventures especially after she bought IPL team Kings XI Punjab in 2008. She also runs a production house

Preity Zinta

Image: Preity Zinta's Instagram

She is the co-owner of IPL team Rajasthan Royals along with her husband Raj Kundra. She has launched a perfume, a fitness DVD and also became a partner of the IOSIS chain of spas in Mumbai

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Instagram

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Karisma Kapoor's Instagram

She started her own business after a successful career in Bollywood. She runs an e-commerce store that specializes in newborn and mother-friendly products

Hrithik Roshan has sold the majority of his fashion label HRX to Myntra, a Flipkart-owned online shopping platform. HRX, the workout clothing brand founded by Hrithik Roshan, was established in 2013

Hrithik Roshan

Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram

