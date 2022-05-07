 Entertainment

Actors and their phobias

Alia Bhatt: Fear of heights

According to a report in The Times Of India, Alia sleeps with her curtains slightly open as she has fear of darkness

Arjun Kapoor: Fear of ceiling fans

A TOI report says the actor has an unexplained fear of ceiling fans. Hence, it is for this reason that he allegedly doesn't have a single ceiling fan in his house

According to a report in MensXP, Abhishek has a fear of fruits which is called Fructophobia. Fructophobia is a fear of the sugar present in fruits i.e. fructose

Abhishek Bachchan: Fear of fruits

According to a report in MensXP, Shah Rukh Khan has fear of horses which is called Equinophobia

Shah Rukh Khan: Fear of horses

Sonam Kapoor: Fear of being trapped

Reportedly, Sonam has a mix of cleithrophobia and claustrophobia which manifests itself as a fear of elevators in her case. Cleithrophobia essentially means the fear of the sense of being trapped and not being able to escape, whereas claustrophobia is the fear of closed spaces

Salman also has the same phobia as Sonam Kapoor but unlike Sonam, he does not suffer from claustrophobia

Salman Khan: Fear of being trapped

Allegedly, Ranbir has fear of cockroaches which is called Katsaridaphobia. Reportedly, he also has arachnophobia or a fear of spiders

Ranbir Kapoor: Fear of cockroaches

According to a report in MensXP, Vicky has aquaphobia

Vicky Kaushal: Fear of drowning

Reportedly, Katrina has a crippling fear of lizards which is called Herpetophobia

Katrina Kaif: Fear of lizards

Aamir suffers from the fear of death or thanatophobia. In fact, according to TOI report, the actor shared his strange phobia while shooting for Dangal

Aamir Khan: Fear of death

