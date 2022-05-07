Entertainment
Prerna Verma
MAY 08, 2022
Heading 3
Actors and their phobias
Alia Bhatt: Fear of heights
Image: Pinkvilla
According to a report in The Times Of India, Alia sleeps with her curtains slightly open as she has fear of darkness
Arjun Kapoor: Fear of ceiling fans
Image: Pinkvilla
A TOI report says the actor has an unexplained fear of ceiling fans. Hence, it is for this reason that he allegedly doesn't have a single ceiling fan in his house
According to a report in MensXP, Abhishek has a fear of fruits which is called Fructophobia. Fructophobia is a fear of the sugar present in fruits i.e. fructose
Image: Pinkvilla
Abhishek Bachchan: Fear of fruits
According to a report in MensXP, Shah Rukh Khan has fear of horses which is called Equinophobia
Shah Rukh Khan: Fear of horses
Image: Pinkvilla
Image: Pinkvilla
Sonam Kapoor: Fear of being trapped
Reportedly, Sonam has a mix of cleithrophobia and claustrophobia which manifests itself as a fear of elevators in her case. Cleithrophobia essentially means the fear of the sense of being trapped and not being able to escape, whereas claustrophobia is the fear of closed spaces
Image: Pinkvilla
Salman also has the same phobia as Sonam Kapoor but unlike Sonam, he does not suffer from claustrophobia
Salman Khan: Fear of being trapped
Image: Pinkvilla
Allegedly, Ranbir has fear of cockroaches which is called Katsaridaphobia. Reportedly, he also has arachnophobia or a fear of spiders
Ranbir Kapoor: Fear of cockroaches
Image: Pinkvilla
According to a report in MensXP, Vicky has aquaphobia
Vicky Kaushal: Fear of drowning
Image: Pinkvilla
Reportedly, Katrina has a crippling fear of lizards which is called Herpetophobia
Katrina Kaif: Fear of lizards
Image: Pinkvilla
Aamir suffers from the fear of death or thanatophobia. In fact, according to TOI report, the actor shared his strange phobia while shooting for Dangal
Aamir Khan: Fear of death
