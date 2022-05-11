 Entertainment

Priyakshi Sharma

MAY 11, 2022

Actors and their zodiac signs

Alia Bhatt: Pisces

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Born on 15th March, Alia Bhatt’s zodiac sign is Pisces

Ranbir Kapoor: Libra

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The Rockstar actor celebrates his birthday on 28th September, which makes him a Libra

Priyanka Chopra’s birthday is on 18th July. Her zodiac sign is Cancer

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra: Cancer

Anushka Sharma is a Taurus, given that her birthday falls on the 1st of May

Anushka Sharma: Taurus

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone: Capricorn

Born on 5th January, Deepika Padukone’s zodiac sign is Capricorn

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer Singh’s birthday is on July 6th and his zodiac sign is Cancer

Ranveer Singh: Cancer

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress Katrina Kaif is also a Cancer as her birthday falls on 16th of July

Katrina Kaif: Cancer

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Born on May 16th, Vicky Kaushal belongs to the Taurus zodiac sign

Vicky Kaushal: Taurus

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra was born on January 16, which makes him a Capricorn

Sidharth Malhotra: Capricorn

Image: Pinkvilla 

Khiladi Kumar was born on September 9th. This means, he belongs to the Virgo zodiac sign

Akshay Kumar: Virgo

