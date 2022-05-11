Entertainment
Priyakshi Sharma
MAY 11, 2022
Actors and their zodiac signs
Alia Bhatt: Pisces
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Born on 15th March, Alia Bhatt’s zodiac sign is Pisces
Ranbir Kapoor: Libra
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Rockstar actor celebrates his birthday on 28th September, which makes him a Libra
Priyanka Chopra’s birthday is on 18th July. Her zodiac sign is Cancer
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra: Cancer
Anushka Sharma is a Taurus, given that her birthday falls on the 1st of May
Anushka Sharma: Taurus
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone: Capricorn
Born on 5th January, Deepika Padukone’s zodiac sign is Capricorn
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer Singh’s birthday is on July 6th and his zodiac sign is Cancer
Ranveer Singh: Cancer
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress Katrina Kaif is also a Cancer as her birthday falls on 16th of July
Katrina Kaif: Cancer
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Born on May 16th, Vicky Kaushal belongs to the Taurus zodiac sign
Vicky Kaushal: Taurus
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra was born on January 16, which makes him a Capricorn
Sidharth Malhotra: Capricorn
Image: Pinkvilla
Khiladi Kumar was born on September 9th. This means, he belongs to the Virgo zodiac sign
Akshay Kumar: Virgo
