Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 31, 2024
Actors honored with Padma Vibhushan
The Central Government of India recently announced the names of Padma award recipients of this year. It is India’s second-highest civilian honor after Bharat Ratna
Padma Vibhushan
Image: President of India's Twitter
Out of 132 awardees, the list includes 5 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan, and 110 Padma Shri winners. Here is the list of Indian actors who are honored with Padma Vibhushan over the years
Image: President of India's Twitter
The List
Chiranjeevi is announced to be awarded with Padma Vibhushan this year. He was earlier bestowed with the Padma Bhushan in 2006
image: IMDB
Chiranjeevi
Legendary actress Vyjayantimala is also announced to be honored with Padma Vibhushan this year. The Padma Shri awardee is regarded as the first female superstar in Indian cinema
Vyjayantimala
image: IMDB
Legendary actor-filmmaker V. Shantaram was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 1992. He was among the firsts from the Indian cinema who was honored with this prestigious award
V. Shantaram
image: IMDB
Legendary actress Zohra Sehgal was awarded with Padma Shree in 1998 and Padma Vibhushan in 2010
Zohra Sehgal
image: IMDB
Rajinikanth was honored with the Padma Bhushan in 2000, and later with Padma Vibhushan in 2016
Rajinikanth
image: IMDB
Amitabh Bachchan is also the recipient of this honorary award. He was awarded Padma Shri in 1984, Padma Bhushan in 2001, and Padma Vibhushan in 2015
Amitabh Bachchan
image: IMDB
Known as the legend of acting, Legendary actor Dilip Kumar was honored with Padma Bhushan in 1991 and Padma Vibhushan in 2015
Dilip Kumar
image: IMDB
Akkineni Nageswara Rao
image: IMDB
The legendary Telugu actor was honored with Padma Shree in 1968, Padma Bhushan in 1988, and Padma Vibhushan in 2011
