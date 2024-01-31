Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

January 31, 2024

Actors honored with Padma Vibhushan

The Central Government of India recently announced the names of Padma award recipients of this year. It is India’s second-highest civilian honor after Bharat Ratna 

Padma Vibhushan 

Image: President of India's Twitter 

Out of 132 awardees, the list includes 5 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan, and 110 Padma Shri winners. Here is the list of Indian actors who are honored with Padma Vibhushan over the years 

Image: President of India's Twitter 

The List 

Chiranjeevi is announced to be awarded with Padma Vibhushan this year. He was earlier bestowed with the Padma Bhushan in 2006 

image: IMDB 

Chiranjeevi 

Legendary actress Vyjayantimala is also announced to be honored with Padma Vibhushan this year. The Padma Shri awardee is regarded as the first female superstar in Indian cinema 

Vyjayantimala

image: IMDB 

Legendary actor-filmmaker V. Shantaram was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 1992. He was among the firsts from the Indian cinema who was honored with this prestigious award 

V. Shantaram 

image: IMDB 

Legendary actress Zohra Sehgal was awarded with Padma Shree in 1998 and Padma Vibhushan in 2010 

Zohra Sehgal 

image: IMDB 

Rajinikanth was honored with the Padma Bhushan in 2000, and later with Padma Vibhushan in 2016

Rajinikanth

image: IMDB 

Amitabh Bachchan is also the recipient of this honorary award. He was awarded Padma Shri in 1984, Padma Bhushan in 2001, and Padma Vibhushan in 2015 

Amitabh Bachchan

image: IMDB 

Known as the legend of acting, Legendary actor Dilip Kumar was honored with Padma Bhushan in 1991 and Padma Vibhushan in 2015

Dilip Kumar 

image: IMDB 

Akkineni Nageswara Rao

image: IMDB 

The legendary Telugu actor was honored with Padma Shree in 1968, Padma Bhushan in 1988, and Padma Vibhushan in 2011 

