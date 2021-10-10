Oct 10, 2021

Actors with international celebs as pals

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel shared the screen in xXX: Return of Xander Cage and they've been friends ever since

Vin is like family to the Bajirao Mastani actress and they share amazing off-screen chemistry as well

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, share a close bond

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The Dostana actress also attended Meghan and Prince Harry’s royal wedding

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur were rumoured to be dating, but they later clarified that they are just friends

Salman Khan

The Romanian singer is frequently seen at the Bollywood star's family gatherings

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Eva Longoria have a unique relationship because they are both brand ambassadors for the same brand

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The former Miss World shared a video with her close pal and captioned it, “Friends Reunited”

Anupam Kher and Robert De Niro worked together in Silver Linings Playbook and are good friends

Anupam Kher

The veteran Bollywood actor also celebrated his birthday with the Oscar-winning actor in New York and they have been catching up every now and then

