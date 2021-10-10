Oct 10, 2021
Actors with international celebs as pals
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel shared the screen in xXX: Return of Xander Cage and they've been friends ever since
Vin is like family to the Bajirao Mastani actress and they share amazing off-screen chemistry as well
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, share a close bond
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
The Dostana actress also attended Meghan and Prince Harry’s royal wedding
Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur were rumoured to be dating, but they later clarified that they are just friends
Salman Khan
The Romanian singer is frequently seen at the Bollywood star's family gatherings
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Eva Longoria have a unique relationship because they are both brand ambassadors for the same brand
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
The former Miss World shared a video with her close pal and captioned it, “Friends Reunited”
Anupam Kher and Robert De Niro worked together in Silver Linings Playbook and are good friends
Anupam Kher
The veteran Bollywood actor also celebrated his birthday with the Oscar-winning actor in New York and they have been catching up every now and then
For more updates on Bollywood, follow Pinkvilla