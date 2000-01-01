Entertainment

Saloni Arora

MAY 06, 2022

Heading 3

Actors’ physical evolution for roles

Taapsee Panu

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

For her role in Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee underwent intense training sessions

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky lost 13 kg in three months to play the younger version of Udham Singh in the movie Sardar Udham

Vicky Kaushal

Kriti Sanon also underwent physical transformation for her role in Mimi. She gained 15 kg in just two months

Video: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon

Ranbir essayed the role of Sanjay Dutt's character in the film Sanju. To gain a resemblance, Ranbir reportedly ate 8-10 times and underwent intense training

Ranbir Kapoor

Image: Kunal Gir Instagram

Image: IMDb

Priyanka underwent extensive physical training for four months to gain a muscular physique for Mary Kom

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Farhan Akhtar Instagram

Farhan gained and lost weight for his character Aziz Ali in Toofan. He was appreciated by the audience for his exceptional performance

Farhan Akhtar

Image: Rajkummar Rao Instagram

Rajkummar Rao underwent a strict diet and intense workout for the role of a police officer in Badhaai Do

Rajkummar Rao

Image: IMDb

Randeep Hooda lost 18 kg for his performance in Sarbjit. His exceptional performance won millions of hearts

Randeep Hooda

Image: IMDb

For her debut role in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi played an overweight girl. She had to gain over 20 kg in six months

Bhumi Pednekar 

Aamir Khan had to put on 25 kilos for his role in Dangal

Aamir Khan

Image: IMDb

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs-inspired work from home outfits

Click Here