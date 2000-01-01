Taapsee Panu
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
For her role in Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee underwent intense training sessions
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky lost 13 kg in three months to play the younger version of Udham Singh in the movie Sardar Udham
Vicky Kaushal
Kriti Sanon also underwent physical transformation for her role in Mimi. She gained 15 kg in just two months
Video: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon
Ranbir essayed the role of Sanjay Dutt's character in the film Sanju. To gain a resemblance, Ranbir reportedly ate 8-10 times and underwent intense training
Ranbir Kapoor
Image: Kunal Gir Instagram
Image: IMDb
Priyanka underwent extensive physical training for four months to gain a muscular physique for Mary Kom
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Farhan Akhtar Instagram
Farhan gained and lost weight for his character Aziz Ali in Toofan. He was appreciated by the audience for his exceptional performance
Farhan Akhtar
Image: Rajkummar Rao Instagram
Rajkummar Rao underwent a strict diet and intense workout for the role of a police officer in Badhaai Do
Rajkummar Rao
Image: IMDb
Randeep Hooda lost 18 kg for his performance in Sarbjit. His exceptional performance won millions of hearts
Randeep Hooda
Image: IMDb
For her debut role in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi played an overweight girl. She had to gain over 20 kg in six months
Bhumi Pednekar
Aamir Khan had to put on 25 kilos for his role in Dangal
Aamir Khan
Image: IMDb
