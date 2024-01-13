Heading 3

January 13, 2024

Actors playing cop in upcoming movies

Pan India star Prabhas is all set to play the role of a cop for the first time in his upcoming movie, Spirit to be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga 

Prabhas

Mass Maharaja Ajay Devgn is returning as Bajirao Singham in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, set to clash with Pushpa 2 on Aug 15, 2024 

Ajay Devgn 

South sensation Vijay Deverakonda is reportedly playing the cop role in #VD12 to be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri 

Vijay Deverakonda

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone will be marking her debut as a cop on the big screen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again

Deepika Padukone

Superstar Rajinikanth is reportedly playing a retired cop in his next film, Vettaiyan. Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel is directing the movie 

Rajinikanth 

Known for powerful performances, Shahid is all set to don the role of a no-nonsense cop in his next film, Deva. Rosshan Andrrews is directing the film 

Shahid Kapoor

Young action star, Tiger Shroff will mark his cameo as a police officer in Singham Again

Tiger Shroff

Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh are also set to reprise their popular cop roles in Singham Again 

Akshay & Ranveer

Varun Dhawan is going all guns blazing in Atlee Kumar's next mass-action entertainer. The actor is playing a cop in the yet-untitled movie 

Varun Dhawan

Sid, Shilpa & Vivek

Other than Singham Again, Rohit Shetty is making buzz for The Indian Police Force starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi 

