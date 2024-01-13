Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
January 13, 2024
Actors playing cop in upcoming movies
Pan India star Prabhas is all set to play the role of a cop for the first time in his upcoming movie, Spirit to be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Prabhas
Mass Maharaja Ajay Devgn is returning as Bajirao Singham in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, set to clash with Pushpa 2 on Aug 15, 2024
Ajay Devgn
South sensation Vijay Deverakonda is reportedly playing the cop role in #VD12 to be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri
Vijay Deverakonda
Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone will be marking her debut as a cop on the big screen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again
Deepika Padukone
Superstar Rajinikanth is reportedly playing a retired cop in his next film, Vettaiyan. Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel is directing the movie
Rajinikanth
Known for powerful performances, Shahid is all set to don the role of a no-nonsense cop in his next film, Deva. Rosshan Andrrews is directing the film
Shahid Kapoor
Young action star, Tiger Shroff will mark his cameo as a police officer in Singham Again
Tiger Shroff
Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh are also set to reprise their popular cop roles in Singham Again
Akshay & Ranveer
Varun Dhawan is going all guns blazing in Atlee Kumar's next mass-action entertainer. The actor is playing a cop in the yet-untitled movie
Varun Dhawan
Sid, Shilpa & Vivek
Other than Singham Again, Rohit Shetty is making buzz for The Indian Police Force starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi
