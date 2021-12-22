Actors portraying Cricketers in 83

Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev

Ranveer Singh portrays Kapil Dev, an Indian all-rounder and captain of the Indian cricket team from 1983

Image- Ranveer Singh Instagram

Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath

Saqib plays Mohinder Amarnath, who was awarded Man of the Match in both the semi-finals and finals

Image- Ranveer Singh Instagram

Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Jiiva is portraying Krishnamachari Srikkanth, who scored the most runs in the 1983 World Cup final

Image- Jiiva Instagram

Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar

Tahir plays the role of Sunil Gavaskar, the greatest opening batsman of all time

Image- Tahir Raj Bhasin Instagram

Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal

The singer marks his Bollywood debut with this film and steps into the shoes of former cricketer Madan Lal

Image- Harrdy Sandhu Instagram

Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma

Jatin takes on the role of a powerful middle order batsman, the late Yashpal Sharma

Image- Jatin Sarna Instagram

Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad

The actor, well known for his work in the Delhi crime series, plays Kirti Azad in the film

Image- Dinker Sharma Instagram

Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil

Chirag plays the role of his cricketer-father, Sandeep Patil, in the film

Image- Chirag Patil Instagram

Sahil Khattar plays Syed Kirmani, a former wicket-keeper for the Indian cricket team

Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani

Image- Sahil Khattar Instagram

Nishant plays former cricketer Roger Binny, who was known for his outstanding bowling

Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny

Image- Nishant Dahiya Instagram

Ammy Virk plays the role of former Indian Test cricketer Balwinder Sandhu

Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu

Image- Ammy Virk Instagram

Dhairya takes on the role of former Indian coach and commentator, Ravi Shastri

Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri

Image- Dhairya Karwa Instagram

Badree plays the role of Sunil Valson, the player who did not get a chance to play a single match

R Badree as Sunil Valson

Image- R Badree Instagram

Adinath Kothare essays the role of Dilip Vengsarkar in the film

Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar

Image- Adinath Kothare Instagram

