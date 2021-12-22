Actors portraying Cricketers in 83
ENTERTAINMENT
AKSHAT SUNDRANI
AUTHOR
DEC 22, 2021
Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev
Ranveer Singh portrays Kapil Dev, an Indian all-rounder and captain of the Indian cricket team from 1983
Image- Ranveer Singh Instagram
Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath
Saqib plays Mohinder Amarnath, who was awarded Man of the Match in both the semi-finals and finals
Image- Ranveer Singh Instagram
Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth
Jiiva is portraying Krishnamachari Srikkanth, who scored the most runs in the 1983 World Cup final
Image- Jiiva Instagram
Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar
Tahir plays the role of Sunil Gavaskar, the greatest opening batsman of all time
Image- Tahir Raj Bhasin Instagram
Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal
The singer marks his Bollywood debut with this film and steps into the shoes of former cricketer Madan Lal
Image- Harrdy Sandhu Instagram
Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma
Jatin takes on the role of a powerful middle order batsman, the late Yashpal Sharma
Image- Jatin Sarna Instagram
Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad
The actor, well known for his work in the Delhi crime series, plays Kirti Azad in the film
Image- Dinker Sharma Instagram
Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil
Chirag plays the role of his cricketer-father, Sandeep Patil, in the film
Image- Chirag Patil Instagram
Sahil Khattar plays Syed Kirmani, a former wicket-keeper for the Indian cricket team
Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani
Image- Sahil Khattar Instagram
Nishant plays former cricketer Roger Binny, who was known for his outstanding bowling
Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny
Image- Nishant Dahiya Instagram
Ammy Virk plays the role of former Indian Test cricketer Balwinder Sandhu
Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu
Image- Ammy Virk Instagram
Dhairya takes on the role of former Indian coach and commentator, Ravi Shastri
Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri
Image- Dhairya Karwa Instagram
Badree plays the role of Sunil Valson, the player who did not get a chance to play a single match
R Badree as Sunil Valson
Image- R Badree Instagram
Adinath Kothare essays the role of Dilip Vengsarkar in the film
Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar
Image- Adinath Kothare Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 8 Years of Dhoom 3