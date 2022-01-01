Actors starring in

Heading 3

Arjit Singh

Arijit Singh is undoubtedly one of India's most loved, talented, and popular playback singers. Let’s look at a few actors he has delivered hits for

Ranbir Kapoor

Arijit has crooned several songs for Ranbir Kapoor for different movies. Kesariya, Channa Mereya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Agar Tum Saath Ho are a few favourites on the list

Ranveer Singh

Be it the soulful Aayat in Bajirao Mastani, or the peppy number Nashe Si Chadh Gayi in Befikre, Arijit has showcased his range as he did playback for Ranveer Singh in his films

Shah Rukh Khan

Arijit’s songs Hawayein (Jab Harry Met Sejal), Zaalima (Raaes), Gerua (Dilwale) have complemented Shah Rukh Khan’s unparalleled charm and romance in films

Aditya Roy Kapur

The album of the Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Aashiqui 2 truly cemented Arijit’s place in the industry and earned him immense praise and love from fans

Varun Dhawan

Arijit has also crooned songs for Varun Dhawan. The Kalank title track, Samjhawan from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya are the go-to songs to nurse the broken hearts

Shahid Kapoor

Be it Bekhayali in Kabir Singh, or the rendition of the Mehdi Hassan ghazal Gulon Mein Rang Bhare in Haider, Arijit has sung a couple of wonderful songs for Shahid Kapoor too

Saif Ali Khan

Arijit has also been the voice for Saif Ali Khan’s songs in his films. ‘Raabta’ from Agent Vinod and ‘Saaware’ from Phantom are two such melodious tracks

Ik Vaari Aa (Raabta), Khairiyat (Chhichhore), Qaafirana and Jaan Nisaar (Kedarnath) are a few songs sung by the playback singer for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput

Kartik Aaryan

Another actor to feature in Arijit Singh’s songs is Kartik Aaryan. Shayad and Rahogi Meri from Love Aaj Kal 2 and Tera Yaar Hoon Main from Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety are such hits

