Actors starring in

Priyakshi Sharma
SEPT 26, 2022
Arjit Singh
Arijit Singh is undoubtedly one of India's most loved, talented, and popular playback singers. Let’s look at a few actors he has delivered hits for
Ranbir Kapoor
Arijit has crooned several songs for Ranbir Kapoor for different movies. Kesariya, Channa Mereya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Agar Tum Saath Ho are a few favourites on the list
Ranveer Singh
Be it the soulful Aayat in Bajirao Mastani, or the peppy number Nashe Si Chadh Gayi in Befikre, Arijit has showcased his range as he did playback for Ranveer Singh in his films
Shah Rukh Khan
Arijit’s songs Hawayein (Jab Harry Met Sejal), Zaalima (Raaes), Gerua (Dilwale) have complemented Shah Rukh Khan’s unparalleled charm and romance in films
Aditya Roy Kapur
The album of the Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Aashiqui 2 truly cemented Arijit’s place in the industry and earned him immense praise and love from fans
Varun Dhawan
Arijit has also crooned songs for Varun Dhawan. The Kalank title track, Samjhawan from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya are the go-to songs to nurse the broken hearts
Shahid Kapoor
Be it Bekhayali in Kabir Singh, or the rendition of the Mehdi Hassan ghazal Gulon Mein Rang Bhare in Haider, Arijit has sung a couple of wonderful songs for Shahid Kapoor too
Saif Ali Khan
Arijit has also been the voice for Saif Ali Khan’s songs in his films. ‘Raabta’ from Agent Vinod and ‘Saaware’ from Phantom are two such melodious tracks
Ik Vaari Aa (Raabta), Khairiyat (Chhichhore), Qaafirana and Jaan Nisaar (Kedarnath) are a few songs sung by the playback singer for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput
Kartik Aaryan
Another actor to feature in Arijit Singh’s songs is Kartik Aaryan. Shayad and Rahogi Meri from Love Aaj Kal 2 and Tera Yaar Hoon Main from Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety are such hits
