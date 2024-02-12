Heading 3
FEBRUARY 12, 2024
Actors that need to be cast ASAP
They exude chaotic energy, and it will be fun to watch them in a cute Rom-Com
Varun-Ananya
Image source- Ananya pandey instagram
The Delhi wallahs will surely glam up the screens with their good looks and charm
Image source- Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth-Kriti
They were recently spotted at an event, and we never knew that we needed to see them together in a movie
Image source- Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram
Aditya-Janhvi
The Kapoor and Pataudi genes will surely do wonders on screen
Sara-Ranbir
Image source- Sara Ali khan Instagram
Alia recently praised Vikrant’s 12th fail; it will be exciting to see them in a film together
Alia-Vikrant
Image source- Vikrant Massey Instagram
The Sindhis will surely lit up the screens with their talent and charm
Kiara-Ranveer
Image source-Kiara Advani Instagram
Shahid is known for having great chemistry with all his co-actresses; it will be fun to watch him with the new sensation, Tripti Dimri
Shahid-Tripti
Image source- Tripti Dimri Instagram
The Malhotras will become a cute onscreen couple if cast together. Fingers crossed!
Sanya-Sidharth
Image source- Sanya Malhotra Instagram
The talented duo can be a great jodi with good looks and unmatched talent combined together
Radhika Apte-Ranbir
Image source- Radhika Apte Instagram
Tara Sutaria-Varun
Image source- Tara Sutaria instagram
The SOTY stars hold the potential to kill it with their sizzling chemistry if cast together
