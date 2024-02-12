Heading 3

FEBRUARY 12, 2024

Actors that need to be cast ASAP

They exude chaotic energy, and it will be fun to watch them in a cute Rom-Com

Varun-Ananya

Image source- Ananya pandey instagram

The Delhi wallahs will surely glam up the screens with their good looks and charm

Image source- Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth-Kriti

They were recently spotted at an event, and we never knew that we needed to see them together in a movie

Image source- Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram

Aditya-Janhvi

The Kapoor and Pataudi genes will surely do wonders on screen

Sara-Ranbir

Image source- Sara Ali khan Instagram

Alia recently praised Vikrant’s 12th fail; it will be exciting to see them in a film together

Alia-Vikrant

Image source- Vikrant Massey Instagram

The Sindhis will surely lit up the screens with their talent and charm

 Kiara-Ranveer

Image source-Kiara Advani Instagram

Shahid is known for having great chemistry with all his co-actresses; it will be fun to watch him with the new sensation, Tripti Dimri

Shahid-Tripti

Image source- Tripti Dimri Instagram

The Malhotras will become a cute onscreen couple if cast together. Fingers crossed!

Sanya-Sidharth

Image source- Sanya Malhotra Instagram

The talented duo can be a great jodi with good looks and unmatched talent combined together

Radhika Apte-Ranbir

Image source- Radhika Apte Instagram 

Tara Sutaria-Varun 

Image source- Tara Sutaria instagram

The SOTY stars hold the potential to kill it with their sizzling chemistry if cast together

