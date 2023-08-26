Heading 3

Actors Turned Singers For Their Films

Popular for his action, Salman Khan exudes his inner singer for some chartbuster tracks- Chandi Ki Daal par, Main Hoon Hero, Hangover, Jag Ghoomeya, I found love, and others

 Salman Khan

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram

Megastar Amitabh Bachhan has a mesmerizing baritone voice that lends in our hearts with his powerful dialogues. But, he has also given us two charbuster tracks in his voice- Shay Shava Shava, and Rang Barse

Amitabh Bachchan

Image: Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram

Apart from a brilliant actress, Alia Bhatt has a beautiful voice. The actress turned singer for two tracks- Main Tenu Samjhawan, and Ik Kudi 

Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Parineeti Chopra is a trained singer who has lent her soulful voice in the 'Mana Ki Hum Yaar Nahi' track of Meri Pyaari Bindu

Parineeti Chopra

Video: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram

Known for his versatile performances, Ranveer Singh lent his voice for four songs in his film, Gully Boy. The actor played a rapper in the film

Ranveer Singh

Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram

Not many people know that Shah Rukh Khan has sung a song in his film, Josh. The multitalented actor unveiled his singing talent with a trendsetting track- Apun Bola 

Shah Rukh Khan

Video: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram

Desi Girl is now an International star! Apart from acting, Pee Cee has tried her hands in singing too. Priyanka Chopra sung two singles in her music career- In My City and Exotic and later quits the profession

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Known for his perfection in acting and minute details, Aamir Khan lent his voice for 'Aati Kya Khandala' and did rapping in his film, Dangal 

Aamir Khan

Video: Aamir Khan Productions

Akshay Kumar surprised everyone with his melodious voice when he radiated his hidden talent in 'Kaun Mera' for Special 26

Akshay Kumar

Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram

Famous for his unusual subjects of films, Ayushmann Khurrana is a trained singer. The actor has sung songs like- Mitti Di Khushboo, Saddi Gali Aaja, Mere Liye Tum Kafi Ho, Paani Da Rang among others

Ayushmann Khurrana

Video: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

