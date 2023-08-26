Actors Turned Singers For Their Films

Popular for his action, Salman Khan exudes his inner singer for some chartbuster tracks- Chandi Ki Daal par, Main Hoon Hero, Hangover, Jag Ghoomeya, I found love, and others
Salman Khan
Megastar Amitabh Bachhan has a mesmerizing baritone voice that lends in our hearts with his powerful dialogues. But, he has also given us two charbuster tracks in his voice- Shay Shava Shava, and Rang Barse
Amitabh Bachchan
Apart from a brilliant actress, Alia Bhatt has a beautiful voice. The actress turned singer for two tracks- Main Tenu Samjhawan, and Ik Kudi
Alia Bhatt
Parineeti Chopra is a trained singer who has lent her soulful voice in the 'Mana Ki Hum Yaar Nahi' track of Meri Pyaari Bindu
Parineeti Chopra
Known for his versatile performances, Ranveer Singh lent his voice for four songs in his film, Gully Boy. The actor played a rapper in the film
Ranveer Singh
Not many people know that Shah Rukh Khan has sung a song in his film, Josh. The multitalented actor unveiled his singing talent with a trendsetting track- Apun Bola
Shah Rukh Khan
Desi Girl is now an International star! Apart from acting, Pee Cee has tried her hands in singing too. Priyanka Chopra sung two singles in her music career- In My City and Exotic and later quits the profession
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Known for his perfection in acting and minute details, Aamir Khan lent his voice for 'Aati Kya Khandala' and did rapping in his film, Dangal
Aamir Khan
Akshay Kumar surprised everyone with his melodious voice when he radiated his hidden talent in 'Kaun Mera' for Special 26
Akshay Kumar
Famous for his unusual subjects of films, Ayushmann Khurrana is a trained singer. The actor has sung songs like- Mitti Di Khushboo, Saddi Gali Aaja, Mere Liye Tum Kafi Ho, Paani Da Rang among others