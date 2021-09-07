Actors: voice behind animated characters

Mufasa was voiced by Shah Rukh Khan in the Disney film The Lion King. In addition, the major role of Mr. Lajawab in the film The Incredibles was voiced by none other than King Khan
Actor, Rajesh Khattar, is well-known for his powerful voice. He has given his voice for animated films such as the Shrek series, Rio, Rio 2, Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, Monsters vs. Aliens, and many more
The 2008 film, Roadside Romeo featured the voices of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Saif played Romeo, while Kareena played Laila
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas dubbed the character of Elsa in the Disney film Frozen 2
Amitabh Bachchan provided a powerful voice for the animated Bheeshma Pitamah. He has also provided voices for a number of other animated characters
Anil Kapoor, the ever-young actor, has dubbed for the popular American animated series 'Family Guy.'
Parineeti Chopra was chosen by Disney to provide the voice of Elsa's sister, Anna, in the sequel to Frozen
Akshay Kumar provided the voice of the main character in 'Jumbo,' a film depicting the life of a newborn elephant
For the upcoming animated film 'Dhira,' actor Vivek Oberoi will voice the figure of famous poet Tenali Rama. He also provided the voice of the main villain, Electro, in the Hindi version of 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2'