Kim Mi Kyung, who’s played the role of an affectionate mother more times than we can count. The actor made us cry buckets in dramas like Go Back Couple and Hi Bye MaMa
Kim Mi Kyung in Hi Bye, Mama!
Source: tvN
Kim Sun Young’s characters have never failed to capture our hearts, however, one of her most iconic characters was seen in Reply 1988, where she played the role of a single mother
Kim Sun Young in Reply 1988
Source: tvN
Kim Tae Hee as Cha Yuri has made us cry buckets. Her character is a loving mother who died before seeing her baby and resurrected.
Kim Tae Hee in Hi Bye, Mama!
Source: tvN
Kim Hae Sook played the role of an amazing mother in Winter Sonata and has also played the role in other famous dramas, always managing to make us cry with her affectionate roles.
Kim Hae Sook in Winter Sonata
Source: KBS2
We have seen Lee Jung Eun in many mother roles and we were especially moved by her in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo as Nam Joo Hyuk’s adoptive mother.
Lee Jung Eun in Weight Lifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Source: MBC
We saw Lee Bo Young play as a school teacher and notices that one of her students has been abused by her family. Later she goes on to kidnap the child and become her mother to save the child’s life.
Lee Bo Young in Mother
Source: tvN
Lee ll Hwa is Deok Sun’s Mother who likes spending time with other moms and caring for her husband and kids. She cooks massive amounts of food for his family and also neighbors in order to show her care toward them.
Lee ll Hwa in Reply 1997
Source: tvN
Oh Min Jung played by Ko Bo Gyeol is Gang Hwa’s new wife, and the current mother figure of Seo Woo, daughter of Gang Hwa and his late wife Yuri. She later discovers Gang Hwa’s true feelings and about Yuri’s resurrection
Ko Bo Gyeol in Hi Bye MaMa
Source: tvN
Shin Jae Kyung, played by Seo Jae Hee, is a famous hard-working new anchor and a single mother who is always engrossed in work to support her daughter. They both have to balance between dreams and reality
Seo Jae Hee in Twenty-Five, Twenty-One
Source: tvN
Click Here
After finding out that her husband has stolen money from a cartel, and the only way to save her family was for her to be a drug courier for the business, it is up to Eun Joo played by Yoo Jin Seo to keep her family from falling apart
Yoon Jin Seo in A Model Family
Source: Netflix