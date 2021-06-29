Actors who are also singers

PeeCee is a well trained western classical singer. Her debut single ‘In My City’ was also nominated for the World Music Award for World’s Best Video
Salman Khan
From acting, producing to painting, Sallu Bhai has done it all! He has voiced many songs in his own movies like, the title track for Bodyguard, Hangover, Jag Ghoomeya. Main Hoon Hero Tera is another one of his musical hits
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha or Sona as she is lovingly called by fans recorded her first track back in 2015 which was called Aaj Mood Ishqholic Hai
Aamir Khan
After years of voicing his super hit debut song, Aati Kya Khandala, he made a comeback as a singer and recorded his own version of the song, Dhakad
Farhan Akhtar
One of the most talented artists in the industry, he won a ton of hearts when we first heard him sing in his movie, Rock On. He has since sung many songs in his movies like ZNMD and Dil Dhadakne Do
Ayushmann Khurana
Almost all his songs are superhits. His first song was Pani Da Rang from his debut movie, and since then he has been doing the best of both, acting and singing
Parineeti Chopra
Like her sister, Parineeti also has a beautiful voice. She first sang Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi in her movie, Meri Pyaari Bindu then Ve Maahi, Teri Mitti and Matlabi Yaariyan
Alia Bhatt
The star first sang Samjhawan in her movie, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya. She has sung many songs since including Ikk Kudi, Love You Zindagi and Humsafar
Shraddha Kapoor
The granddaughter of Lata Mangeshkar, Shraddha was bound to inherit some of her musical qualities. She first sang Galliyan in her movie, Ek Villain and then more like, Bezubaan, Sab Tera and Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahungi
Amitabh Bachchan
Big B has been long known for his deep, baritone voice. Along with acting, he has also sung many famous songs for Bollywood movies, like Rang Barse, Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein, Rang Barse and Say Shava Shava among others