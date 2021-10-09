Actors who are
childhood friends
Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan
Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan shared screen space in ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D and the two share a great bond
They have been childhood friends and reportedly, Shraddha also had a crush on the Main Tera Hero actor
Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor
Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor have been friends for a very long time
According to the Khaali Peeli actress, Shanaya is her go-to person for all the relationship advice and the two share a close bond
Hrithik Roshan and Uday Chopra have been buddies since they were students together at the Bombay Scottish School
Hrithik Roshan and Uday Chopra
In the film, Dhoom 2, the buddies appeared together on-screen
Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan
Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan have been friends since they were in school
They have been vocal about their close bond on social media
Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna
Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna have known one another for a long time and are close friends
They went to the same boarding schools and are now, amongst the most well-known personalities in the industry
