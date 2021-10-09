Actors who are

childhood friends

Oct 09, 2021

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan shared screen space in ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D and the two share a great bond

They have been childhood friends and reportedly, Shraddha also had a crush on the Main Tera Hero actor

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor have been friends for a very long time

According to the Khaali Peeli actress, Shanaya is her go-to person for all the relationship advice and the two share a close bond

Hrithik Roshan and Uday Chopra have been buddies since they were students together at the Bombay Scottish School

Hrithik Roshan and Uday Chopra

In the film, Dhoom 2, the buddies appeared together on-screen

Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan

Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan have been friends since they were in school

They have been vocal about their close bond on social media

Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna

Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna have known one another for a long time and are close friends

They went to the same boarding schools and are now, amongst the most well-known personalities in the industry

For more updates on Bollywood, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here