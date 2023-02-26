Heading 3

Akriti Anand

ENTERTAINMENT

FEB 26, 2023

Actors who believe in numerology

She removed the ‘H’ and replaced the two ‘Es’ with a single ‘I’ in her surname

Image: Pinkvilla

Rani Mukerji

Image: Pinkvilla


Reportedly he added an extra ‘H’ to his first name, and this has had a very positive impact on his career

Hrithik Roshan

He added an extra’M’ to his first name and this change has had a great impact on his career

Image: Pinkvilla

Rajkummar Rao

She removed ‘H’ from her first name for better luck in her career

Image: Pinkvilla

 Karisma Kapoor

He added an additional ‘A’ to his surname.  Jaafery even changed the placing of the letters ‘E’ and ‘R’ in his surname

Image: Javed Jafery Instagram

 Jaaved Jaaferi

Image: Pinkvilla

Ayushmann Khurrana

He increased the number of letters in both his name and surname by adding ‘N’ and ‘R’

Image: Pinkvilla

 Kareena Kapoor Khan

Reports suggest that she had added an ‘I’ in place of her second ‘E’ in first name but Randhir Kapoor was unhappy so she went back to her old spelling

He removed the ‘A’ from his surname a few years ago, and this change has worked for him

Image: Pinkvilla

 Ajay Devgn

Before making her Bollywood debut, Sonam’s full name was ‘Sonam A Kapoor’. But she removed the ‘A’ from the middle of her name after joining the industry

Image: Pinkvilla 

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

