FEB 26, 2023

Actors who believe in numerology
She removed the ‘H’ and replaced the two ‘Es’ with a single ‘I’ in her surname
Image: Pinkvilla
Rani Mukerji
Image: Pinkvilla
Reportedly he added an extra ‘H’ to his first name, and this has had a very positive impact on his career
Hrithik Roshan
He added an extra’M’ to his first name and this change has had a great impact on his career
Image: Pinkvilla
Rajkummar Rao
She removed ‘H’ from her first name for better luck in her career
Image: Pinkvilla
Karisma Kapoor
He added an additional ‘A’ to his surname. Jaafery even changed the placing of the letters ‘E’ and ‘R’ in his surname
Image: Javed Jafery Instagram
Jaaved Jaaferi
Image: Pinkvilla
Ayushmann Khurrana
He increased the number of letters in both his name and surname by adding ‘N’ and ‘R’
Image: Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Reports suggest that she had added an ‘I’ in place of her second ‘E’ in first name but Randhir Kapoor was unhappy so she went back to her old spelling
He removed the ‘A’ from his surname a few years ago, and this change has worked for him
Image: Pinkvilla
Ajay Devgn
Before making her Bollywood debut, Sonam’s full name was ‘Sonam A Kapoor’. But she removed the ‘A’ from the middle of her name after joining the industry
Image: Pinkvilla
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
