 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

JULY 18, 2024

Actors who debuted alongside Salman Khan 


Bollywood diva Zareen Khan debuted opposite Salman Khan in 2010 and released period-drama, Veer

 Zareen Khan

Image: Zareen Khan's Instagram 

Bhagyashree marked her debut with Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989 starring opposite Salman Khan

Image: Bhagyashree's Instagram 

Bhagyashree 

Raveena Tandon debut in Bollywood with Pathhar Ke Phool, paired with Salman Khan 

 Raveena Tandon 

Image: Raveena Tandon's Instagram 

Daisy Shah entered the glamor world with Salman Khan's Jai Ho. She had earlier worked as a dance choreographer

Daisy Shah 

Image: Daisy Shah's Instagram 

Shehnaaz Gill made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, headlined by Salman Khan. However, she didn't have any significant role

 Shehnaaz Gill 

Image: Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram 

Sonakshi Sinha made her acting debut with Salman Khan in Dabangg 

Sonakshi Sinha 

Image: Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram 

Bhumika Chawla debuted in Bollywood alongside Salman Khan in Tere Naam 

 Bhumika Chawla 

Image: Bhumika Chawla's Instagram 

Sneha Ullal kickstarted her Bollywood journey with Lucky: No Time For Love by starring opposite Salman Khan 

 Sneha Ullal 

Image: Sneha Ullal's Instagram 

 Saiee Manjrekar 

Image: Saiee Manjrekar's Instagram 

Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar made her dream Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Dabangg 3 

Revathy

Image: Revathy's Instagram 

Revathy made her Bollywood entry with Salman Khan in the 1991 released movie, Love

