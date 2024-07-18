Heading 3
Actors who debuted alongside Salman Khan
Bollywood diva Zareen Khan debuted opposite Salman Khan in 2010 and released period-drama, Veer
Zareen Khan
Image: Zareen Khan's Instagram
Bhagyashree marked her debut with Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989 starring opposite Salman Khan
Image: Bhagyashree's Instagram
Bhagyashree
Raveena Tandon debut in Bollywood with Pathhar Ke Phool, paired with Salman Khan
Raveena Tandon
Image: Raveena Tandon's Instagram
Daisy Shah entered the glamor world with Salman Khan's Jai Ho. She had earlier worked as a dance choreographer
Daisy Shah
Image: Daisy Shah's Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, headlined by Salman Khan. However, she didn't have any significant role
Shehnaaz Gill
Image: Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha made her acting debut with Salman Khan in Dabangg
Sonakshi Sinha
Image: Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram
Bhumika Chawla debuted in Bollywood alongside Salman Khan in Tere Naam
Bhumika Chawla
Image: Bhumika Chawla's Instagram
Sneha Ullal kickstarted her Bollywood journey with Lucky: No Time For Love by starring opposite Salman Khan
Sneha Ullal
Image: Sneha Ullal's Instagram
Saiee Manjrekar
Image: Saiee Manjrekar's Instagram
Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar made her dream Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Dabangg 3
Revathy
Image: Revathy's Instagram
Revathy made her Bollywood entry with Salman Khan in the 1991 released movie, Love
