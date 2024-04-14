Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
april 14, 2024
Actors who debuted as Child artists
Legendary actor Kamal Haasan debuted as a child artist in the film Kalathoor Kannamma in 1960. Since then, he starred in about 230 films in different languages
Kamal Haasan
Image source- IMDB
Before making his big debut in Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan had acted in several movies as a child artist. He was first seen in the 1980 movie Aasha
Image source- IMDB
Hrithik Roshan
Often called Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan debuted as a child artist in 1973-released Yaadon Ki Baaraat before making his full feature debut in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak
Image source- IMDB
Aamir Khan
She was a huge child star in Bollywood. The actress started off her child artist career in 1966 and carried on with it till 1972 when she made her debut as a lead actress
Neetu Kapoor
Image source- Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram
Sri Devi started her career as a child artist at the age of four in Tamil movies. She also won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist! She made her debut in Bollywood in 1975 with 'Julie’
Sri Devi
Image source- IMDB
Rishi Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with 'Mera Naam Joker' in 1970! Did you know, he won a National Award for the role when he was just seventeen?
Rishi Kapoor
Image source- IMDB
Bobby Deol made his first on-screen appearance in the 1977 movie Dharam Veer. It was a brief appearance as the childhood version of Dharmendra's character
Bobby Deol
Image source- Jhinger on IMDb
Hansika worked as a child artist in the TV serial Shaka Laka Boom Boom and later appeared in several movies, including Koi Mil Gaya
Hansika Motwane
Image source- IMDB
He made his debut as a child actor through the Doordarshan show Gul Gulshan Gulfam in 1987. Later, he also appeared in movies including Raja Hindustani, Zakhm, Bhai, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and Dushman
Kunal Kemmu
Image source- IMDB
Alia Bhatt
Image source- IMDB
Before marking her big acting debut with Student Of The Year, Alia Bhatt acted as a child artist in the 1999 movie Sangharsh starring Akshay Kumar
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.