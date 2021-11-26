ACTORS WHO DECLINED HOLLYWOOD ROLES
AISHWARYA RAI
The actress has appeared in Hollywood films as Bride and Prejudice, The Mistress of Spices and The Pink Panther 2, etc
Due to some intimate scenes, she turned down the role, opposite Brad pitt, in Troy
DEEPIKA PADUKONE
The stunning actress made her Hollywood debut along side Vin Diesel in xXx: Return Of Xander Cage
She was offered a role in Fast & Furious 7 aka Furious 7, but she turned it down due to work commitments
Irrfan khan
The late actor starred in Hollywood films such as Life Of Pie, The Amazing Spider-Man and others
He was offered a role in Cristopher Nolan's Interstellar, which he turned down and interestingly, the film went on win an Oscar for Best Visual Effects
SHAH RUKH KHAN
The King Khan was offered a role as Prem Kumar in Slumdog Millionaire, but he declined the role
The role was later given to Anil Kapoor and the film went on to win multiple Oscars including Best Picture
Naseeruddin shah
The veteran actor has appeared in couple of Hollywood and Pakistani Films
He was asked to audition for the role of Albus Dumbledore in Harry Potter, but he rejected the offer
