Heading 3
Actors who featured in singer KK’s songs
Priyakshi Sharma
JUNE 01, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Pinkvilla
KK has crooned the iconic Ajab Si from Om Shanti Om for SRK. Apart from this, he has also sung songs like Chale Jaise Hawayen, Gori Gori and more
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Pinkvilla
The late singer also sang quite a few songs for Hrithik Roshan, including Zindagi Do Pal Ki from Kites
Hrithik Roshan
Image: Pinkvilla
For Ranbir Kapoor, KK sang songs like Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno and many other songs from Roy and Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani
Ranbir Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
The duo of Emraan Hashmi and KK gave us several chartbusters including Dil Ibaadat, Zara Sa, Beete Lamhe, I am in Love and others
Emraan Hashmi
Image: Pinkvilla
KK has also lent his voice for R Madhavan in Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein
R Madhavan
Image: Pinkvilla
Coming to Salman Khan, KK has sung songs like Tadap Tadap Ke from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Tu Jo Mila from Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Salman Khan
Image: Pinkvilla
Piya Aaye Na from Aditya’s Aashiqui 2 had been crooned by KK
Aditya Roy Kapur
Image: Pinkvilla
Junior B has also featured in a song by KK and it’s the title song Dus Bahane from the film Dus
Abhishek Bachchan
Image: Pinkvilla
Arjun, Ranveer and Priyanka Chopra match steps to his peppy number Tune Maari Entriyaan by KK in the film Gunday
Arjun Kapoor-Ranveer Singh
Image: Pinkvilla
Shreyas Talpade has also featured in a KK song titled Aashayein from the movie Iqbal
Shreyas Talpade
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Rubina Dilaik’s gorgeous floral outfits