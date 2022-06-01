Heading 3

Actors who featured in singer KK’s songs

Priyakshi Sharma

JUNE 01, 2022

KK has crooned the iconic Ajab Si from Om Shanti Om for SRK. Apart from this, he has also sung songs like Chale Jaise Hawayen, Gori Gori and more

Shah Rukh Khan

The late singer also sang quite a few songs for Hrithik Roshan, including Zindagi Do Pal Ki from Kites

Hrithik Roshan

For Ranbir Kapoor, KK sang songs like Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno and many other songs from Roy and Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani

Ranbir Kapoor

The duo of Emraan Hashmi and KK gave us several chartbusters including Dil Ibaadat, Zara Sa, Beete Lamhe, I am in Love and others

Emraan Hashmi

KK has also lent his voice for R Madhavan in Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

R Madhavan

Coming to Salman Khan, KK has sung songs like Tadap Tadap Ke from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Tu Jo Mila from Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan

Piya Aaye Na from Aditya’s Aashiqui 2 had been crooned by KK

Aditya Roy Kapur

Junior B has also featured in a song by KK and it’s the title song Dus Bahane from the film Dus

Abhishek Bachchan

Arjun, Ranveer and Priyanka Chopra match steps to his peppy number Tune Maari Entriyaan by KK in the film Gunday

Arjun Kapoor-Ranveer Singh

Shreyas Talpade has also featured in a KK song titled Aashayein from the movie Iqbal

Shreyas Talpade

