Actors who 

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron
Mad Max: Fury Road co-stars Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron did not get along while filming the 2015 action film directed by George Miller
Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall
Sex and the City stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall famously didn't get along with each other. Cattrall eventually didn't even return for the reboot show
Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde
Don't Worry Darling made the headlines for several things including rumours of a feud between Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde
Lea Michele and Naya Rivera
Glee costars Lea Michele and Naya Rivera reportedly did not get along and late actress Rivera once also mentioned that Lea didn't say a word to her for all of Season 6
Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams
While Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams' chemistry in The Notebook was amazing, the co-stars had their share of rough patches while filming
Will Smith and Janet Hubert
Smith and Hubert's feud was reportedly so bad during Fresh Prince that it resulted in Hubert leaving the show's cast
Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey
Swayze and Grey had tensions while filming Dirty Dancing and Swayze also wrote in his memoir The Time of My Life that he found Grey to be overly emotional
Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey
While working on American Idol, Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey reportedly couldn't stop bickering and had recurring tiffs
Susan Sarandon and Julia Roberts
Step Mom stars Susan Sarandon and Julia Roberts allegedly had a feud on set although Sarandon addressed the same calling it a PR move
The Will & Grace costars reportedly shared a different relation onscreen and reportedly don't get along as well offscreen
Megan Mullally and
Debra Messing
