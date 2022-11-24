Heading 3

Actors who 

FEUDED ON SET

Surabhi Redkar

NOV 24, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron

Mad Max: Fury Road co-stars Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron did not get along while filming the 2015 action film directed by George Miller

Image: Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall

Sex and the City stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall famously didn't get along with each other. Cattrall eventually didn't even return for the reboot show

Image: Getty Images

Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde

Don't Worry Darling made the headlines for several things including rumours of a feud between Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde

Image: Getty Images

Lea Michele and Naya Rivera

Glee costars Lea Michele and Naya Rivera reportedly did not get along and late actress Rivera once also mentioned that Lea didn't say a word to her for all of Season 6

Image: IMDb

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams

While Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams' chemistry in The Notebook was amazing, the co-stars had their share of rough patches while filming

Image: Getty Images

Will Smith and Janet Hubert

Smith and Hubert's feud was reportedly so bad during Fresh Prince that it resulted in Hubert leaving the show's cast

Image: Getty Images

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey

Swayze and Grey had tensions while filming Dirty Dancing and Swayze also wrote in his memoir The Time of My Life that he found Grey to be overly emotional

Image: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey

While working on American Idol, Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey reportedly couldn't stop bickering and had recurring tiffs

Image: Getty Images

Susan Sarandon and Julia Roberts

Step Mom stars Susan Sarandon and Julia Roberts allegedly had a feud on set although Sarandon addressed the same calling it a PR move

Image: Getty Images

The Will & Grace costars reportedly shared a different relation onscreen and reportedly don't get along as well offscreen

Megan Mullally and
 Debra Messing

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kendall Jenner's comfy street style

Click Here