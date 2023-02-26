FEB 26, 2023
Actors who found love early in life
The actor married the love of his life when he was 25 years old and now he is a father to three children- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.
Image: Gauri Khan Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan
Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram
The veteran actress was only 17 when she got married to the late actor Rajesh Khanna
Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna
Neetu Kapoor got married to the late actor Rishi Kapoor at the age of 21
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor
Babita was 23 when she got married to Randhir Kapoor
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Babita and Randhir Kapoor
He was 21 when he got hitched to his first wife Reena Dutta. They have two children- Ira and Junaid
Image: Pinkvilla
Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta
Image: Sussanne Khan Instagram
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan
He was just 26 years old when he married Sussanne. However, they got divorced several years later
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap
Ayushmann married his high-school crush Tahira when he was 26
Emraan married his long-time girlfriend Parveen at the age of 25 and together they have a son
Image: Emraan Hashmi Instagram
Emraan Hashmi and Parveen Hashmi
The actor got married to Prerana at the tender age of 21
Image: Sharman Joshi Instagram
Sharman Joshi and Prerana Joshi
