Heading 3

Akriti Anand

ENTERTAINMENT

FEB 26, 2023

Actors who found love early in life

The actor married the love of his life when he was 25 years old and now he is a father to three children- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

Image: Gauri Khan Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram


The veteran actress was only 17 when she got married to the late actor Rajesh Khanna

Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna

Shanaya Kapoor’s dewy makeup

Sara Ali Khan’s Australia Diaries


Neetu Kapoor got married to the late actor Rishi Kapoor at the age of 21

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

 Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor

Babita was 23 when she got married to Randhir Kapoor

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Babita and Randhir Kapoor

He was 21 when he got hitched to his first wife Reena Dutta. They have two children- Ira and Junaid

Image: Pinkvilla

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta

Image: Sussanne Khan Instagram

 Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan

He was just 26 years old when he married Sussanne. However, they got divorced several years later

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann married his high-school crush Tahira when he was 26

Emraan married his long-time girlfriend Parveen at the age of 25 and together they have a son 

Image: Emraan Hashmi Instagram

 Emraan Hashmi and Parveen Hashmi

The actor got married to Prerana at the tender age of 21 

Image: Sharman Joshi Instagram

 Sharman Joshi and Prerana Joshi

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here