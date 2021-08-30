Actors who shared screen together

Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker have worked in films like Raanjhanaa, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo and Veere Di Wedding. They have given outstanding performances together and have formed a strong bond
From Student Of The Year to Kalank, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have been electrifying the silver screen with their scorching relationship
change content to - Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger shroff have appeared in two films of the Baaghi series together. The first was Baaghi in 2016, followed by Baaghi 3 in 2020. They looked fantastic together
Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor starred in the 2018 film Dhadak. The duo looked adorable together
Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor co-starred in the film 'Ki & Ka.' They wowed us with their amazing chemistry, and the film was a success
Karan Johar's film, Student of the Year 2, starred Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. It was the debut film of both actresses and they gave major friendship goals
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor co-starred in Veere Di Wedding. They are both powerhouses of talent who gave incredible performances
Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday co-starred in the 2019 film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh.' The actors delivered outstanding performances, and the film was a commercial success
In the 2019 film Housefull 4, Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon displayed fantastic on-screen chemistry. They are set to reunite for their upcoming film Bachchan Pandey
Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have worked together on films such as 'Dil Dhadakne Do' and 'The Sky Is Pink.' They make an excellent on-screen couple