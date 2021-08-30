Actors who shared screen together

 Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker have worked in films like Raanjhanaa, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo and Veere Di Wedding. They have given outstanding performances together and have formed a strong bond

From Student Of The Year to Kalank, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have been electrifying the silver screen with their scorching relationship

change content to - Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger shroff have appeared in two films of the Baaghi series together. The first was Baaghi in 2016, followed by Baaghi 3 in 2020. They looked fantastic together

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor starred in the 2018 film Dhadak. The duo looked adorable together

Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor co-starred in the film 'Ki & Ka.' They wowed us with their amazing chemistry, and the film was a success

Karan Johar's film, Student of the Year 2, starred Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. It was the debut film of both actresses and they gave major friendship goals

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor co-starred in Veere Di Wedding. They are both powerhouses of talent who gave incredible performances

Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday co-starred in the 2019 film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh.' The actors delivered outstanding performances, and the film was a commercial success

In the 2019 film Housefull 4, Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon displayed fantastic on-screen chemistry. They are set to reunite for their upcoming film Bachchan Pandey

Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have worked together on films such as 'Dil Dhadakne Do' and 'The Sky Is Pink.' They make an excellent on-screen couple

