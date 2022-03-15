Television

MAR 15, 2022

Actors who left TMKOC

Bhavya Gandhi

Bhavya played Jethalal and Daya's son Tapu n the show. He left the programme in 2017 to pursue a career in films. Later, he was replaced by Raj Anadkat

Disha Vakani, who played Daya on the show, took a maternity leave from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2017. She has not returned to the show as she has been focused on raising her child

Disha Vakani

Neha Mehta, who has played Anjali Taarak Mehta from the show's commencement in 2008, quit the show after becoming a household name. She was replaced by Sunayana Fozdar

Neha Mehta

Gurucharan, who portrayed Sodhi in the show, became synonymous with his stage name; however, he eventually left the show. He was replaced by Balwinder Singh Suri

Gurucharan Singh

Kavi played Dr. Hathi from 2009 till his demise in 2018. With his exceptional acting abilities, he nailed the role and made a lasting impression on everyone

Kavi Kumar Azad

Jheel first appeared in TMKOC as the character of Sonu in 2008, and played the role till 2012. She left the show to pursue her education

Jheel Mehta

Nidhi Bhanushali stepped into the shoes of Jheel and played the character for around 7 years. She eventually quit the show to pursue her education

Nidhi Bhanushali

Monika played the role of Baga's girlfriend, Bawri. However, she left the show owing to pay disparities

Monika Bhadoriya

