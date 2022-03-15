Television
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 15, 2022
Actors who left TMKOC
Bhavya Gandhi
Image: Bhavya Gandhi Instagram
Bhavya played Jethalal and Daya's son Tapu n the show. He left the programme in 2017 to pursue a career in films. Later, he was replaced by Raj Anadkat
Disha Vakani, who played Daya on the show, took a maternity leave from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2017. She has not returned to the show as she has been focused on raising her child
Image: Pinkvilla
Disha Vakani
Neha Mehta, who has played Anjali Taarak Mehta from the show's commencement in 2008, quit the show after becoming a household name. She was replaced by Sunayana Fozdar
Image: Neha Mehta Instagram
Neha Mehta
Gurucharan, who portrayed Sodhi in the show, became synonymous with his stage name; however, he eventually left the show. He was replaced by Balwinder Singh Suri
Image: Gurucharan Singh Instagram
Gurucharan Singh
Kavi played Dr. Hathi from 2009 till his demise in 2018. With his exceptional acting abilities, he nailed the role and made a lasting impression on everyone
Kavi Kumar Azad
Image: Bhavya Gandhi Instagram
Jheel first appeared in TMKOC as the character of Sonu in 2008, and played the role till 2012. She left the show to pursue her education
Jheel Mehta
Image: Jheel Mehta Instagram
Nidhi Bhanushali stepped into the shoes of Jheel and played the character for around 7 years. She eventually quit the show to pursue her education
Nidhi Bhanushali
Image: Nidhi Bhanushali Instagram
Monika played the role of Baga's girlfriend, Bawri. However, she left the show owing to pay disparities
Monika Bhadoriya
Image: Monika Bhadoriya Instagram
