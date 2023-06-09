Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Entertainment
JUNE 09, 2023
Actors who left TMKOC
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the most loved sitcoms of all times and has tickled our funny bones. The show has been running for 14 years and has completed 3000 episodes. Some actors have left the show. Let's take a look
Taarak Mehta Ka
Ooltah Chashmah
Image : Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Facebook
Bhavya essayed the role of Tapu, the most notorious kid and one of the most loved characters. The audience has seen him evolve from a small kid to a grown up. He happened to quit the show and was replaced by Raj Anadkat
Bhavya Gandhi
Image : Bhavya Gandhi’s Instagram
Neha known as the diet freak Anjali Mehta called it quits after differences with the production house and was replaced by Sunayna Fozdar
Neha Mehta
Image : Neha Mehta’s Instagram
Jenny's exit has created a lot of buzz around and has also shocked everyone
Jenifer Mistry Bansiwal
Image : Jenifer Mistry Bansiwal’s Instagram
Shailesh Lodha
Image : Shailesh Lodha’s Instagram
The actor who essayed the role of Taarak Mehta known for being Jethalal's fire brigade quit the show due to creative differences and payment issues
Image : Jheel Mehta’s Instagram
Jheel Mehta
Jheel was the first actor to play the role of Sonu but bid adieu in 2012 to focus on studies. She was replaced by Nidhi Bhanushali
Nidhi who played the role of Sonu quit the show after 6 years as she wished to focus on studies and travel around the world. The role is now played by Palak Sindhwani
Nidhi Bhanushali
Image :Nidhi Bhanushali’s Instagram
Gurucharan played the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi for several years but decided to quit due to his father's health issues
Gurucharan Singh
Image : Gurucharan Singh’s Instagram
Raj Anadkat
Image : Raj Anadkat’s Instagram
Raj was seen playing the role of Tapu but quit it in 2022 and has been replaced by Nitesh Bhaluni
Image : Monika Bhadoriya’s Instagram
Monika played the role of Bawri-Bagha's girlfriend. She quit the show back in 2019 as she wished to explore new opportunities
Monika Bhadoriya
Image : Pinkvilla
The heart and soul of the show Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben took a break in 2017 owing to maternity leave and has never come back. Though she made an appearance in 2019 but fans still wait to see her back
Disha Vakani
