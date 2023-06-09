Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Entertainment

JUNE 09, 2023

Actors who left TMKOC

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the most loved sitcoms of all times and has tickled our funny bones. The show has been running for 14 years and has completed 3000 episodes. Some actors have left the show. Let's take a look

Taarak Mehta Ka
Ooltah Chashmah

Image : Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Facebook

Bhavya essayed the role of Tapu, the most notorious kid and one of the most loved characters. The audience has seen him evolve from a small kid to a grown up. He happened to quit the show and was replaced by Raj Anadkat

Bhavya Gandhi

Image : Bhavya Gandhi’s Instagram

Neha known as the diet freak Anjali Mehta called it quits after differences with the production house and was replaced by Sunayna Fozdar

Neha Mehta

Image : Neha Mehta’s Instagram

Jenny's exit has created a lot of buzz around and has also shocked everyone

Jenifer Mistry Bansiwal

Image : Jenifer Mistry Bansiwal’s Instagram

Shailesh Lodha

Image : Shailesh Lodha’s Instagram

The actor who essayed the role of Taarak Mehta known for being Jethalal's fire brigade quit the show due to creative differences and payment issues

Image : Jheel Mehta’s Instagram

Jheel Mehta

Jheel was the first actor to play the role of Sonu but bid adieu in 2012 to focus on studies. She was replaced by Nidhi Bhanushali

Nidhi who played the role of Sonu quit the show after 6 years as she wished to focus on studies and travel around the world. The role is now played by Palak Sindhwani

Nidhi Bhanushali

Image :Nidhi Bhanushali’s Instagram

Gurucharan played the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi for several years but decided to quit due to his father's health issues

Gurucharan Singh

Image : Gurucharan Singh’s Instagram

Raj Anadkat

Image : Raj Anadkat’s Instagram

Raj was seen playing the role of Tapu but quit it in 2022 and has been replaced by Nitesh Bhaluni

Image : Monika Bhadoriya’s Instagram

Monika played the role of Bawri-Bagha's girlfriend. She quit the show back in 2019 as she wished to explore new opportunities

Monika Bhadoriya

Image : Pinkvilla

The heart and soul of the show Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben took a break in 2017 owing to maternity leave and has never come back. Though she made an appearance in 2019 but fans still wait to see her back

Disha Vakani

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here