Actors who Lost

Work with Age

Oct 04, 2021

Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan made his acting debut with Prem Aggan in 1998, winning the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut

Dulha Mil Gaya, his last film, was released in 2010. He hasn't been on the big screen since. However, the actor is ready to make a comeback

Rahul Roy

Rahul Roy made his Bollywood debut in the 1990 romantic musical blockbuster, Aashiqui, directed by Mahesh Bhatt

All of the production companies wanted to work with him, but he eventually lost his position. His last film, A Thin Line, was released in January 2019

Govinda created magic on screen and is known for films such as Aankhen, Shola Aur Shabnam, Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, etc

Govinda

His last film was Rangeela Raja, which was released in 2018. However, the actor has been unable to carry on the legacy he created in the 90s

Uday Chopra

In the year 2000, Uday Chopra made his acting debut in the film, Mohabbatein. Following that, the actor appeared in numerous movies

There were a few films that did not go well. The actor was last seen in Dhoom 3

Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar made her Bollywood debut in 1981 with the play Kalyug. In Indian films, she has given several great performances

In 2018, she was last seen in the film, Blackmail. In 2019, the actress entered politics and she is no longer frequently seen on the big screen

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol made a brief cameo as a child actor in the 1977 Dharmendra movie, Dharam Veer, but his feature film debut was the 1995 romantic film, Barsaat

He most recently featured in the Netflix film, Class of '83 and the popular web series, Ashram

