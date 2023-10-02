Heading 3

Actors who married foreigners

B-town diva Priyanka Chopra got married to American singer Nick Jonas in December 2018. The couple welcomed their first child in 2022

 Priyanka Chopra

Image: Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram 

The Pad Man actress Radhika Apte got wed to a British music composer, Benedict Taylor, in 2012

Radhika Apte

Image: Radhika Apte Instagram 

She is one of the most well-known actresses in the film industry. Shriya is wife to Andrei Koscheev (a Russian) as they married in 2018

Image: Andrei Koscheev’s Instagram

Shriya Saran

In 2016, Zinta married Gene Goodenough, an American financial analyst in Los Angeles. The couple is parents to twins born through surrogacy

Image: Preity Zinta’s Instagram

Preity Zinta

Celina tied the knot with Peter Haag, a hotelier with a chain of hotels in Dubai and Singapore, in 2011. The couple has three children together

Celina Jaitly

Image: Celina Jaitly’s Instagram

Purab Kohli

Image: Purab Kohli’s Instagram

He married his longtime British girlfriend, Lucy Payton, in 2016. Before the marriage, they shared a live-in relationship 

Suchitra Pillai

Image: IMDb 

The Dil Chahta Hai actress exchanged vows with Lars Kjeldsen, an engineer from Denmark. They are parents to a daughter, too

Lisa Haydon

Image: Lisa Haydon’s Instagram 

The 37-year-old married a British businessman, Dino Lalvani, in October 2016. The couple together has three children

BB fame Sreejita De tied the wedding knot with her longtime beau, Michael Blohm-Pape in Germany

Sreejita De

Image:  Michael Blohm-Pape’s Instagram

The Indian actress shares her life with her husband, Brent Goble, an American businessman. The pair married each other in 2017 

Aashka Goradia

Image: Aashka Goradia’s Instagram

