02 OCTOBER, 2023
Actors who married foreigners
B-town diva Priyanka Chopra got married to American singer Nick Jonas in December 2018. The couple welcomed their first child in 2022
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
The Pad Man actress Radhika Apte got wed to a British music composer, Benedict Taylor, in 2012
Radhika Apte
Image: Radhika Apte Instagram
She is one of the most well-known actresses in the film industry. Shriya is wife to Andrei Koscheev (a Russian) as they married in 2018
Image: Andrei Koscheev’s Instagram
Shriya Saran
In 2016, Zinta married Gene Goodenough, an American financial analyst in Los Angeles. The couple is parents to twins born through surrogacy
Image: Preity Zinta’s Instagram
Preity Zinta
Celina tied the knot with Peter Haag, a hotelier with a chain of hotels in Dubai and Singapore, in 2011. The couple has three children together
Celina Jaitly
Image: Celina Jaitly’s Instagram
Purab Kohli
Image: Purab Kohli’s Instagram
He married his longtime British girlfriend, Lucy Payton, in 2016. Before the marriage, they shared a live-in relationship
Suchitra Pillai
Image: IMDb
The Dil Chahta Hai actress exchanged vows with Lars Kjeldsen, an engineer from Denmark. They are parents to a daughter, too
Lisa Haydon
Image: Lisa Haydon’s Instagram
The 37-year-old married a British businessman, Dino Lalvani, in October 2016. The couple together has three children
BB fame Sreejita De tied the wedding knot with her longtime beau, Michael Blohm-Pape in Germany
Sreejita De
Image: Michael Blohm-Pape’s Instagram
The Indian actress shares her life with her husband, Brent Goble, an American businessman. The pair married each other in 2017
Aashka Goradia
Image: Aashka Goradia’s Instagram
